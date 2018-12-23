Sri Lanka’s tea output seen recovering to 300mn kg in 2018

Sri Lanka's tea production is likely to be around 300 million kilos in 2018, Forbes & Walker Tea Brokers said in a report.The latest tea production statistics available for the month of October totals 29.6 million kilos, an increase of 3.8 million kilos or 14 percent from a year ago.

“Sri Lanka is likely to achieve the 300 million kilo mark, a reasonable recovery from the disastrous second and third quarters,” the brokers said.The estimate considered that production up to October totals 251 million kilos and assumed production in November/December would remain static around the 2017 figures and said it was notwithstanding the labour unrest on plantations and curtailment of tea production in December.But auction average prices were much lower than those in 2017 although they had begun to recover.