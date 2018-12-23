Thundershowers occurs in many parts of the Island

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Northern Province. Several spells of shower will occur in Eastern and North-central provinces. Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere particularly after 2.00p.m.Fairly heavy falls above 75mm can be expected at some places in the Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Matara district. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the island during the morning. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Puttalam via Kankasanturai and Mannar. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the other sea areas in the evening or night. Winds will be North-easterly to Northerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mullaitivu to Galle via Kankasanturai, Mannar and Colombo. This sea area can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph. Winds will be variable in direction and wind speed will be 15-30 kmph in the other sea areas around the island. Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Northern province and Puttalam district. Several spells of shower will occur in Eastern and North-central provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere particularly after 2.00p.m.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the island during the morning.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.