December 23, 2018

    Thundershowers occurs in many parts of the Island

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Northern Province. Several spells of shower will occur in Eastern and North-central provinces. Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere particularly after 2.00p.m.Fairly heavy falls above 75mm can be expected at some places in the Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Matara district. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the island during the morning. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Puttalam via Kankasanturai and Mannar. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the other sea areas in the evening or night. Winds will be North-easterly to Northerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mullaitivu to Galle via Kankasanturai, Mannar and Colombo. This sea area can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph. Winds will be variable in direction and wind speed will be 15-30 kmph in the other sea areas around the island. Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Northern province and Puttalam district. Several spells of shower will occur in Eastern and North-central provinces.

    Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere particularly after 2.00p.m.

    Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the island during the morning.

    There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                           

    Date :

    23-Dec-2018

    City

    Temperature (0C)

    Relative Humidity (%)

    Weather

    Max

    Min

    Max

    Min

    Anuradhapura

    28

    23

    95

    80

    Several spells of showers

    Batticaloa

    28

    23

    95

    80

    Several spells of showers

    Colombo

    32

    24

    85

    60

    Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Galle

    30

    23

    90

    75

    Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Jaffna

    28

    23

    95

    80

    Showers or thundershowers at times

    Kandy

    28

    21

    95

    75

    Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Nuwara-Eliya

    20

    12

    95

    70

    Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Ratnapura

    32

    23

    95

    60

    Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Trincomalee

    28

    23

    95

    85

    Several spells of showers

    Mannar

    28

    23

    90

    80

    Showers or thundershowers at times
               
    A/L results to be released by month-end
