A group of naval personnel attached to the Western Naval Command pitched in with a beach cleaning programme conducted along the coastline from Wellawatta to Mount Lavinia today (23rd December). The cleaning campaign organized by the ‘Surakimu Sri Lanka’ Youth Association was attended by 50 naval personnel.

Further, religious dignitaries in respective areas, officials of the Marine Environment Protection Authority, Sri Lanka Coast Guard, Sri Lanka Police and a large number of residents also actively took part in this praiseworthy effort. Sri Lanka Navy that is deeply concerned about the importance of clean and sustainable marine environment, often conducts cleaning programmes in beach areas located in the vicinity of naval premises.