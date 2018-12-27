Navy brings normalcy of flood victims in the North

On the directives of Office of the Chief of Defence Staff and the information provided by the Disaster Management Centre, Sri Lanka Navy is extending their relief operations for the victims affected by the adverse weather condition prevailed in Kilinochchi and Mulativu districts in the Northern Province. As at now, relief teams have been deployed in many areas including Thondamanaru, Mankulam and Kottaadi.

Accordingly, mobile kitchens, cooking utensils, ovens, tents, water pumps, mobile lavatories and even mobile RO plants etc. have been set up in Kilinochchi district by the Disaster Response Centre operated by Sri Lanka Navy and Tamil people displaced all over the area are being provided food, sanitary and essential facilities.

Further, drinking water wells situated in flood affected areas are being cleaned by navy relief teams and the navy have also sent off medical teams to those areas. The Sri Lanka Navy is vigilant around the clock in the defence and relief of the nation at what so ever the natural or any other disastrous situation.