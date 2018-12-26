Heavy rainfall expected in several provinces

Shower or thundershowers will occur in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, Southern, Western and North-western provinces and in Ampara district after 2.00p.m.Shower or thundershowers will occur at few places in North-central province and in Trincomalee and Batticaloa districts.Heavy falls about 100 mm can be expected at some places particularly in Central, Sabaragamuwa. Uva, and Southern provinces. Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm can be expected at some places in Western province. Misty conditions expected at some places in the Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morning.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Batticaloa to Negambo via Hambantota and Galle in the evening or night.Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 20-35 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Potuvil to Colombo via Trincomalee, Kankasanturai, Mannar and Puttalam.Winds will be North-easterly or variable in direction and wind speed will be 15-25 kmph in the other sea areas around the island.Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

