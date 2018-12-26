December 26, 2018

    Heavy rainfall expected in several provinces

    Shower or thundershowers will occur in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, Southern, Western and North-western provinces and in Ampara district after 2.00p.m.Shower or thundershowers will occur at few places in North-central province and in Trincomalee and Batticaloa districts.Heavy falls about 100 mm can be expected at some places particularly in Central, Sabaragamuwa. Uva, and Southern provinces. Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm can be expected at some places in Western province.  Misty conditions expected at some places in the Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morning.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Batticaloa to Negambo via Hambantota and Galle in the evening or night.Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 20-35 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Potuvil to Colombo via Trincomalee, Kankasanturai, Mannar and Puttalam.Winds will be North-easterly or variable in direction and wind speed will be 15-25 kmph in the other sea areas around the island.Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                            

    Date :

    27-Dec-2018

    City

    Temperature (0C)

    Relative Humidity (%)

    Weather

    Max

    Min

    Max

    Min

    Anuradhapura

    32

    23

    95

    75

    Showers or thundershowers

    Batticaloa

    28

    23

    95

    80

    Several spells of showers

    Colombo

    31

    25

    95

    70

    Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Galle

    30

    24

    90

    75

    Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Jaffna

    29

    25

    95

    80

    Showers or thundershowers

    Kandy

    30

    19

    95

    70

    Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Nuwara-Eliya

    22

    11

    95

    75

    Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Ratnapura

    33

    23

    95

    70

    Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Trincomalee

    29

    24

    95

    80

    Several spells of showers

    Mannar

    30

    25

    90

    80

    Mainly fair
    		   
               
    Last modified on Wednesday, 26 December 2018 17:03
