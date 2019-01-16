Advantis Projects marks completion of logistics services

Advantis Projects, a subsidiary of Hayleys Advantis Limited, marked the successful completion of logistics service provision for the construction of the Matara-Beliatta railway line recently.he company was tasked with managing the end-to-end logistics requirements - from customs clearance to transportation of project cargo to on-site storage and handling - for the 26.75 km long railway line from Matara to Beliatta.

The project is the first phase of the Southern Railway extension project, the second phase of which will extend from Beliatta to Hambantota (48 kms) while the third and final phase will extend from Hambantota to Kataragama (39 kms).“We are honored to have had the opportunity to work on the Matara-Beliatta railway project, the first phase of a project that will link the towns in the South to the national railway network. This connects well with the Advantis purpose; to inspire, connect and enrich the lives of all our stakeholders, opening up a world of opportunities for the people in the region and beyond,” said Ruwan Waidyaratne, Managing Director – Hayleys Advantis Limited.“This endeavor is set to enable more efficient movement of goods and people across the country and thereby accelerate the pace of Sri Lanka’s economic growth.”The Advantis Projects team had deployed specially modified 80 ft. extendable trailers with heavy duty pullers to handle the movement of over 4,300 metric tonnes of steel rails.Weighing 1.5 metric tonnes each, the 25 metre long rails had to be moved from the Port of Hambantota to the project site using these specialized trailers.

The company’s 4 acre storage facility near the Port of Hambantota was used as a temporary storage facility for the rails, with their fleet of heavy lift cranes being used to lift and shift them.Extensive route surveys were carried out to identify and overcome possible bottlenecks, especially along the narrow roads in rural areas, to ensure the smooth movement of these long beams.The company had to get the roads expanded at certain locations for this purpose.Speaking about the logistics management for the project, General Manager – Advantis Projects, Shadil Rizan said, “The skills and dedication of our expert teams of project logistics professionals together with our wide array of specialized equipment and the support extended by all stakeholders involved, allowed us overcome the challenges of this project. We look forward to working on more such projects of national significance.”Advantis Projects also handled the clearance and movement of 180 containers of project cargo consisting of accessories for the stations including platform steel, steel structures, signal lights, etc.

The company has built its expertise over the years providing logistics services for heavy and out of gauge cargo movements such as the movement of transformers, windmills, power plants and tunnel boring machines, all with the aim of supporting rural development to enhance the quality of life of rural Sri Lankans.

Backed by Hayleys Advantis Limited, the transportation and logistics arm of Hayleys PLC, Advantis Projects has continuously expanded its service offering and is recognized as the market leader in providing project logistics solutions to local and international contractors who are involved in large-scale infrastructure development projects.

The company which is a member of the Global Project Logistics Network (GPLN) brings nearly two decades of experience and a proven track record that has been driven with technology innovation and adherence to industry best practices.