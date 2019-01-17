January 17, 2019

tami sin youtube google twitter facebook

    Development - Provincial

    Grade One school admissions today

    January 17, 2019
    Grade One school admissions today

    The national ceremony to enrol new students to Grade One classes for this year will be held today at Ganegoda Primary School, Giriulla under the patronage of Education Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam.In line with this national ceremony, new students will be enrolled to Grade One classes in countrywide schools also.

    Meanwhile it has been planned to conduct a tree planting campaign at schools countrywide under the theme “Ekata Wawamu, Ekata Wedemu” aiming to bend students towards environment protection, by the Ministry.

    « ‘Need for new laws in favour of social enterprises
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2