Sri Lanka fish exports up

Sri Lanka fish exports have increased and plans are underway to reduce imports, said State Minister of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Dilip Wedaarachchi.He said that last year total fish exports (up to November) were Rs. 42. 08 billion and over 24, 800 metric tons were exported. In contrast in 2017 total fish exported were only Rs. 3.9 billion (33,000 MT)

.Commenting on the imports the Minister said that they are decreasing. In 2017 Sri Lanka spent Rs. 3.3 billion to import 33,000 metric tons and this figure came down to 29.9 billion in 2018 with 27, 500 merit tons. He also said that more diplomatic efforts at Government level are successfully taken to reduce the Indian poaching issue.