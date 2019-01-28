January 28, 2019

    Provincial

    Mainly fair weather will prevail

    January 28, 2019
    Mainly fair weather will prevail

    Light showers will occur in the Eastern, Uva and North-central provinces and showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Ratnapura, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m.Mainly fair weather will prevail over elsewhere. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa, Western and Central provinces during the morning There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

    Mainly fair weather will prevail in the sea areas around the island. Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 25-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island.Wind speed can increase up to 40-50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam, and in the sea area off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at few places in the Central, Sabaragamuwa, Western, Uva and Southern provinces after 2.00 p.m.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa, Western and Central provinces during the morning.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    28-Jan-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   33           24           90           60           Mainly fair

    Batticaloa            30           26           90           80           Mainly fair

    Colombo              32           24           90           60           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Galle      30           25           90           70           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Jaffna    30           22           90           70           Mainly fair

    Kandy   32           21           90           55           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Nuwara-Eliya     21           11           95           60           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Ratnapura           35           24           90           50           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Trincomalee       31           25           90           70           Mainly fair

    Mannar                31           24           95           70           Mainly fair

