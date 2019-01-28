Light showers will occur in the Eastern, Uva and North-central provinces and showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Ratnapura, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m.Mainly fair weather will prevail over elsewhere. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa, Western and Central provinces during the morning There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

Mainly fair weather will prevail in the sea areas around the island. Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 25-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island.Wind speed can increase up to 40-50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam, and in the sea area off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Showers or thundershowers will occur at few places in the Central, Sabaragamuwa, Western, Uva and Southern provinces after 2.00 p.m.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa, Western and Central provinces during the morning.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 28-Jan-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 33 24 90 60 Mainly fair

Batticaloa 30 26 90 80 Mainly fair

Colombo 32 24 90 60 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Galle 30 25 90 70 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 30 22 90 70 Mainly fair

Kandy 32 21 90 55 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Nuwara-Eliya 21 11 95 60 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 35 24 90 50 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 31 25 90 70 Mainly fair

Mannar 31 24 95 70 Mainly fair