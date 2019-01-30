There is a possibility for strengthening of wind speed over the island (up to 50kmph) and over the surrounding sea areas (up to 60-70kmph) during today and tomorrow. Several spells of showers will occur in Northern, North central, Eastern, Central and Uva provinces. Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

There is a possibility for strengthening of wind speed over the surrounding sea areas (up to 60-70kmph) during today and tomorrow.Showers can be expected at several places in the Eastern sea areas and mainly fair weather will prevail in the other sea areas around the island.Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 35-45 kmph in the sea areas around the island.The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Balapitiya via Puttalam and Colombo, and the sea area off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be rough to very rough as the wind speed can increase up to 60-70 kmph at times.The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Kankasanturai, Trincomalee and Batticaloa can be rough as the wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph at times.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

There is a possibility for strengthening of wind speed over the island (up to 50kmph) and over the surrounding sea areas (up to 60-70kmph) during tonight and tomorrow. Showers will occur at times over Eastern, Central and Uva provinces and Polonnaruwa district. Several spells of showers can be expected over Northern Province and Anuradhapura and Hambanthota districts. Fairly heavy falls of above 50mm can be expected in some places over the Central and Uva provinces.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 30-Jan-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 31 22 95 55 Several spells of showers

Batticaloa 28 22 95 75 Showers at times

Colombo 30 23 90 75 Mainly fair

Galle 29 24 90 75 Mainly fair

Jaffna 29 22 90 65 Several spells of showers

Kandy 30 17 95 60 Showers at times

Nuwara-Eliya 20 7 95 55 Showers at times

Ratnapura 33 22 95 50 Mainly fair

Trincomalee 29 24 85 65 Showers at times

Mannar 30 24 85 65 Several spells of light showers

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.