January 30, 2019

tami sin youtube google twitter facebook

    Development - Provincial

    Strengthening of wind speed over the island

    January 30, 2019
    Strengthening of wind speed over the island

    There is a possibility for strengthening of wind speed over the island (up to 50kmph) and over the surrounding sea areas (up to 60-70kmph) during today and tomorrow. Several spells of showers will occur in Northern, North central, Eastern, Central and Uva provinces. Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

    There is a possibility for strengthening of wind speed over the surrounding sea areas (up to 60-70kmph) during today and tomorrow.Showers can be expected at several places in the Eastern sea areas and mainly fair weather will prevail in the other sea areas around the island.Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 35-45 kmph in the sea areas around the island.The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Balapitiya via Puttalam and Colombo, and the sea area off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be rough to very rough as the wind speed can increase up to 60-70 kmph at times.The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Kankasanturai, Trincomalee and Batticaloa can be rough as the wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph at times.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    There is a possibility for strengthening of wind speed over the island (up to 50kmph) and over the surrounding sea areas (up to 60-70kmph) during tonight and tomorrow. Showers will occur at times over Eastern, Central and Uva provinces and Polonnaruwa district. Several spells of showers can be expected over Northern Province and Anuradhapura and Hambanthota districts.  Fairly heavy falls of above 50mm can be expected in some places over the Central and Uva provinces.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    30-Jan-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   31           22           95           55           Several spells of showers

    Batticaloa            28           22           95           75           Showers at times

    Colombo              30           23           90           75           Mainly fair

    Galle      29           24           90           75           Mainly fair

    Jaffna    29           22           90           65           Several spells of showers

    Kandy   30           17           95           60           Showers at times

    Nuwara-Eliya     20           7              95           55           Showers at times

    Ratnapura           33           22           95           50           Mainly fair

    Trincomalee       29           24           85           65           Showers at times

    Mannar                30           24           85           65           Several spells of light showers

    Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

    « Strengthening of wind speed over the island
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2