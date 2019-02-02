February 02, 2019

tami sin youtube google twitter facebook

    Development - Provincial

    Rain to enhance from tomorrow

    February 02, 2019
    Rain to enhance from tomorrow

    Rainy condition over the island is expected to enhance to some extent from 03rd February.Showers will occur at times in Eastern, Uva, Northern and North-Central provinces and Hambanthota district.Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00p.m.Heavy falls about 100mm can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Eastern provinces and Galle, Matara and Polonnaruwa districts.Fairly heavy falls above 75mm can be expected at some places in Uva province and Anuradhapura and Mullaitivu districts.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

    Showers at times can be expected in the Eastern sea areas and showers or thundershowers can be expected in the evening or night in the western and southern sea areas. Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Negombo via Puttalam and the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Rainy condition over the island is expected to enhance to some extent from 3rd February. Several spells of showers will occur in Eastern, Uva, Northern and North central provinces.  Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Western provinces after 2.00p.m.Fairly heavy falls above 50mm can be expected at some places in Central and Uva provinces.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    2-Feb-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   30           23           95           60           A few showers

    Batticaloa            29           24           85           70           Several spells of showers

    Colombo              34           24           80           50           Mainly fair

    Galle      29           24           90           70           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Jaffna    29           22           90           65           Mainly fair

    Kandy   30           22           90           50           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Nuwara-Eliya     19           8              90           60           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Ratnapura           35           22           95           60           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Trincomalee       30           25           80           65           Several spells of light showers

    Mannar                30           24           80           65           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    « China and Singapore to invest US $ 1.1bn in cement and steel plants
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2