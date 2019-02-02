Rain to enhance from tomorrow

Rainy condition over the island is expected to enhance to some extent from 03rd February.Showers will occur at times in Eastern, Uva, Northern and North-Central provinces and Hambanthota district.Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00p.m.Heavy falls about 100mm can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Eastern provinces and Galle, Matara and Polonnaruwa districts.Fairly heavy falls above 75mm can be expected at some places in Uva province and Anuradhapura and Mullaitivu districts.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

Showers at times can be expected in the Eastern sea areas and showers or thundershowers can be expected in the evening or night in the western and southern sea areas. Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Negombo via Puttalam and the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Rainy condition over the island is expected to enhance to some extent from 3rd February. Several spells of showers will occur in Eastern, Uva, Northern and North central provinces. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Western provinces after 2.00p.m.Fairly heavy falls above 50mm can be expected at some places in Central and Uva provinces.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 2-Feb-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 30 23 95 60 A few showers

Batticaloa 29 24 85 70 Several spells of showers

Colombo 34 24 80 50 Mainly fair

Galle 29 24 90 70 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 29 22 90 65 Mainly fair

Kandy 30 22 90 50 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Nuwara-Eliya 19 8 90 60 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 35 22 95 60 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 30 25 80 65 Several spells of light showers

Mannar 30 24 80 65 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m