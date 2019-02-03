February 03, 2019

    February 03, 2019
    Tomorrow enhancement of rain

    There is a high possibility for further enhancement of rainy condition over the Eastern, Northern and North-Central provinces of the country on 4th February. Showers will occur at times in Eastern, Uva, Northern and North-Central provinces and Hambanthota district. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00p.m.Heavy falls about 100mm can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Eastern provinces and Galle, Matara and Polonnaruwa districts.Fairly heavy falls above 75mm can be expected at some places in Uva province and Anuradhapura and Mullaitivu districts.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

    Showers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanturai to Pottuvil via Trincomalee and Batticaloa. Showers or thundershowers can be expected in the evening or night in the other sea areas around the island. Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Negombo via Puttalam and the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Rainy condition over the island is expected to enhance tonight (Particularly in the Eastern province and Polonnaruwa district). Showers will occur at times in Eastern, Uva, Northern and North-Central provinces and Hambanthota district. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00p.m. Heavy falls about 100mm can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Eastern provinces and Galle, Matara and Polonnaruwa districts. Fairly heavy falls above 75mm can be expected at some places in Uva province and Anuradhapura and Mullaitivu districts. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    3-Feb-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   30           22           95           65           Showers at times

    Batticaloa            29           25           90           75           Showers at times

    Colombo              32           24           85           60           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Galle      30           24           90           75           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Jaffna    28           22           90           70           Several spells of showers

    Kandy   32           20           90           50           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Nuwara-Eliya     20           8              95           65           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Ratnapura           36           22           95           50           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Trincomalee       30           25           80           65           Showers at times

    Mannar                30           24           80           70           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

