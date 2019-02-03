Tomorrow enhancement of rain

There is a high possibility for further enhancement of rainy condition over the Eastern, Northern and North-Central provinces of the country on 4th February. Showers will occur at times in Eastern, Uva, Northern and North-Central provinces and Hambanthota district. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00p.m.Heavy falls about 100mm can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Eastern provinces and Galle, Matara and Polonnaruwa districts.Fairly heavy falls above 75mm can be expected at some places in Uva province and Anuradhapura and Mullaitivu districts.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

Showers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanturai to Pottuvil via Trincomalee and Batticaloa. Showers or thundershowers can be expected in the evening or night in the other sea areas around the island. Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Negombo via Puttalam and the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Rainy condition over the island is expected to enhance tonight (Particularly in the Eastern province and Polonnaruwa district). Showers will occur at times in Eastern, Uva, Northern and North-Central provinces and Hambanthota district. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00p.m. Heavy falls about 100mm can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Eastern provinces and Galle, Matara and Polonnaruwa districts. Fairly heavy falls above 75mm can be expected at some places in Uva province and Anuradhapura and Mullaitivu districts. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 3-Feb-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 30 22 95 65 Showers at times

Batticaloa 29 25 90 75 Showers at times

Colombo 32 24 85 60 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Galle 30 24 90 75 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 28 22 90 70 Several spells of showers

Kandy 32 20 90 50 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Nuwara-Eliya 20 8 95 65 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 36 22 95 50 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 30 25 80 65 Showers at times

Mannar 30 24 80 70 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m