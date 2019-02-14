Winds strengthen over the island and sea today and tomorrow.

Windy condition is expected to strengthen over the island and surrounding sea areas today and tomorrow. Wind speed can increase up to 60 kmph at times across the island particularly in North-western, Northern, North-central, Eastern, Central and Southern provinces. Several spells of showers will occur in the Eastern, Central, North-central and Uva provinces and in Hambanthota district.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

Windy condition is expected to strengthen over the surrounding sea areas today and tomorrow. Light showers may occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambanthota to Batticaloa via Potuvil. Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area off the coast extending from Mannar to Balapitiya via Colombo and the sea area off the coast extending from Matara to Batticaloa via Pottuvil can be very rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 70 kmph at times.The other sea areas can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60 kmph at times.Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Windy condition is expected to strengthen over the island and surrounding sea areas from tonight

(11th) to 13th February. Tonight: Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central provinces and Galle and Matara districts. Tomorrow: Wind speed can increase up to 60 kmph at times across the island particularly in Northwestern, Northern, Northcentral, Central, Southern and Eastern provinces. Showers can be expected at times in the Eastern, Central and Uva provinces and Hambanthota district.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 12-Feb-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 32 23 90 65 Mainly fair

Batticaloa 31 25 80 75 Showers at times

Colombo 31 25 90 65 Mainly fair

Galle 30 25 95 70 Mainly fair

Jaffna 31 24 80 65 Mainly fair

Kandy 30 21 90 55 Showers at times

Nuwara-Eliya 20 12 90 55 A few showers

Ratnapura 33 22 95 65 Mainly fair

Trincomalee 31 25 85 75 Showers at times

Mannar 30 25 85 65 Mainly fair