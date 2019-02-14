February 14, 2019

    Development - Provincial

    Winds strengthen over the island and sea today and tomorrow.

    February 12, 2019
    Windy condition is expected to strengthen over the island and surrounding sea areas today and tomorrow. Wind speed can increase up to 60 kmph at times across the island particularly in North-western, Northern, North-central, Eastern, Central and Southern provinces. Several spells of showers will occur in the Eastern, Central, North-central and Uva provinces and in Hambanthota district.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

    Windy condition is expected to strengthen over the surrounding sea areas today and tomorrow. Light showers may occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambanthota to Batticaloa via Potuvil. Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area off the coast extending from Mannar to Balapitiya via Colombo and the sea area off the coast extending from Matara to Batticaloa via Pottuvil can be very rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 70 kmph at times.The other sea areas can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60 kmph at times.Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Windy condition is expected to strengthen over the island and surrounding sea areas from tonight

    (11th) to 13th February. Tonight: Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central provinces and Galle and Matara districts. Tomorrow: Wind speed can increase up to 60 kmph at times across the island particularly in Northwestern, Northern, Northcentral, Central, Southern and Eastern provinces. Showers can be expected at times in the Eastern, Central and Uva provinces and Hambanthota district.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    12-Feb-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   32           23           90           65           Mainly fair

    Batticaloa            31           25           80           75           Showers at times

    Colombo              31           25           90           65           Mainly fair

    Galle      30           25           95           70           Mainly fair

    Jaffna    31           24           80           65           Mainly fair

    Kandy   30           21           90           55           Showers at times

    Nuwara-Eliya     20           12           90           55           A few showers

    Ratnapura           33           22           95           65           Mainly fair

    Trincomalee       31           25           85           75           Showers at times

    Mannar                30           25           85           65           Mainly fair

    « Windy condition strengthen over the island
