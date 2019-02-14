February 14, 2019

    February 14, 2019
    Windy condition to decrease by tomorrow

    Several spells of showers will occur in the Eastern, North-central and Uva provinces and in Mullaitivu district. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Galle and Matara districts after 2.00p.m.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURINGNEXT 24 HOURS

    Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambanthota to Mullaitivu via Potuvil and Trincomalee. Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam can be fairly rough as the wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph at times.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Windy condition is expected to decrease gradually over the island and surrounding sea areas by tomorrow. Several spells of showers will occur in the Eastern, North-central and Uva provinces.Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts after 2.00p.m.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    14-Feb-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   31           23           90           65           Several spells of light showers

    Batticaloa            30           26           80           75           Several spells of showers

    Colombo              32           25           80           55           Mainly fair

    Galle      33           24           85           65           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Jaffna    30           24           80           65           Mainly fair

    Kandy   30           21           85           60           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Nuwara-Eliya     17           12           95           75           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Ratnapura           33           20           95           60           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Trincomalee       29           26           80           70           Several spells of light showers

    Mannar                30           26           80           65           Mainly fair

    « Winds strengthen over the island and sea today and tomorrow.
