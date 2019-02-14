Windy condition to decrease by tomorrow

Several spells of showers will occur in the Eastern, North-central and Uva provinces and in Mullaitivu district. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Galle and Matara districts after 2.00p.m.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURINGNEXT 24 HOURS

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambanthota to Mullaitivu via Potuvil and Trincomalee. Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam can be fairly rough as the wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph at times.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Windy condition is expected to decrease gradually over the island and surrounding sea areas by tomorrow. Several spells of showers will occur in the Eastern, North-central and Uva provinces.Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts after 2.00p.m.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 14-Feb-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 31 23 90 65 Several spells of light showers

Batticaloa 30 26 80 75 Several spells of showers

Colombo 32 25 80 55 Mainly fair

Galle 33 24 85 65 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 30 24 80 65 Mainly fair

Kandy 30 21 85 60 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Nuwara-Eliya 17 12 95 75 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 33 20 95 60 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 29 26 80 70 Several spells of light showers

Mannar 30 26 80 65 Mainly fair