February 19, 2019

    Wind speed increase up to 40-45 km ph

    Wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph at times across the island particularly in Eastern, Northern Northcentral, Central and Southern provinces. Mainly fair weather will prevail over most part of the island.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

    Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the island. Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Kankasanturai to Batticaloa via Trincomalee and in the sea area off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Tonight: Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Uva, Western and North-western provinces and Vavuniya district. Severe lightning activities are also possible in Sabaragamuwa province and in Galle, Matara, Nuwara-Eliya and Monaragala districts. Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm can be expected at some places in Ratnapura, Galle, Matara and Nuwara-Eliya districts.Tomorrow: Mainly fair weather will prevail over the island.However, showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Ratnapura, Kaluthara, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    19-Feb-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   33           25           90           55           Mainly fair

    Batticaloa            31           26           90           75           Mainly fair

    Colombo              31           26           85           65           Mainly fair

    Galle      31           25           85           70           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Jaffna    33           26           85           65           Mainly fair

    Kandy   32           21           90           60           Mainly fair

    Nuwara-Eliya     22           9              95           60           Mainly fair

    Ratnapura           34           22           95           55           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Trincomalee       30           25           90           70           Mainly fair

    Mannar                32           26           85           65           Mainly fair

