Wind speed increase up to 40-45 km ph

Wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph at times across the island particularly in Eastern, Northern Northcentral, Central and Southern provinces. Mainly fair weather will prevail over most part of the island.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the island. Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Kankasanturai to Batticaloa via Trincomalee and in the sea area off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Tonight: Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Uva, Western and North-western provinces and Vavuniya district. Severe lightning activities are also possible in Sabaragamuwa province and in Galle, Matara, Nuwara-Eliya and Monaragala districts. Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm can be expected at some places in Ratnapura, Galle, Matara and Nuwara-Eliya districts.Tomorrow: Mainly fair weather will prevail over the island.However, showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Ratnapura, Kaluthara, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 19-Feb-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 33 25 90 55 Mainly fair

Batticaloa 31 26 90 75 Mainly fair

Colombo 31 26 85 65 Mainly fair

Galle 31 25 85 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 33 26 85 65 Mainly fair

Kandy 32 21 90 60 Mainly fair

Nuwara-Eliya 22 9 95 60 Mainly fair

Ratnapura 34 22 95 55 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 30 25 90 70 Mainly fair

Mannar 32 26 85 65 Mainly fair