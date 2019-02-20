February 20, 2019

    Mainly fair weather prevail over the island

    Wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph at times across the island particularly in Eastern, Northern North central, Central and Southern provinces.Mainly fair weather will prevail over most part of the island. However, showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the island. Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50-55 kmph at times. The sea area off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam can be fairly rough at times as the Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph at times across the island particularly in Eastern, Northern Northcentral, Central and Southern provinces. A few showers can be expected in the Eastern, Uva and Central provinces. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m. Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    21-Feb-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   32           23           90           55           Mainly fair

    Batticaloa            30           27           80           70           A few showers

    Colombo              31           26           90           65           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Galle      32           25           85           70           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Jaffna    32           23           90           65           Mainly fair

    Kandy   32           21           90           55           A few showers

    Nuwara-Eliya     22           11           85           50           Mainly fair

    Ratnapura           32           24           95           60           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Trincomalee       30           25           90           70           A few showers

    Mannar                32           24           90           60           Mainly fair

