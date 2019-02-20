Mainly fair weather prevail over the island

Wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph at times across the island particularly in Eastern, Northern North central, Central and Southern provinces.Mainly fair weather will prevail over most part of the island. However, showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the island. Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50-55 kmph at times. The sea area off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam can be fairly rough at times as the Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph at times across the island particularly in Eastern, Northern Northcentral, Central and Southern provinces. A few showers can be expected in the Eastern, Uva and Central provinces. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m. Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 21-Feb-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 32 23 90 55 Mainly fair

Batticaloa 30 27 80 70 A few showers

Colombo 31 26 90 65 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Galle 32 25 85 70 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 32 23 90 65 Mainly fair

Kandy 32 21 90 55 A few showers

Nuwara-Eliya 22 11 85 50 Mainly fair

Ratnapura 32 24 95 60 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 30 25 90 70 A few showers

Mannar 32 24 90 60 Mainly fair