March 16, 2019

    Development - Provincial

    Thundershowers is high in next two days (17th and 18th)

    Thundershowers is high in next two days (17th and 18th)

    The possibility for afternoon thundershowers is high, particularly in Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-western, Central, Uva and Southern provinces during next two days (17th and 18th March).  Showers or thundershowers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-western, Central, Southern and Uva provinces and in Anuradhapura district after 2.00p.m.Several spells of light showers will occur in Eastern coastal areas and in Polonnaruwa district.Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-western, Central and Southern provinces.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambanthota.Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo in the evening or night. Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will 20-30 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Mannar and the sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Trincomalee via Hambanthota. Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Mannar. Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 10-20 kmph in the other sea areas around the island.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Galle and Matara districts after 2.00p.m.Several spells of light showers will occur in the coastal areas of Hambanthota, Ampara and Batticaloa districts.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    16-Mar-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   35           23           95           45           Mainly fair

    Batticaloa            31           24           90           70           Several spells of light showers

    Colombo              33           26           85           60           Mainly fair

    Galle      30           25           80           65           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Jaffna    33           22           95           50           Mainly fair

    Kandy   34           19           90           30           Mainly fair

    Nuwara-Eliya     23           10           60           30           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Ratnapura           36           23           90           45           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Trincomalee       31           24           75           60           Several spells of light showers

    Mannar                35           24           90           30           Mainly fair

