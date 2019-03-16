Thundershowers is high in next two days (17th and 18th)

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND
Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambanthota.Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo in the evening or night. Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will 20-30 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Mannar and the sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Trincomalee via Hambanthota. Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Mannar. Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 10-20 kmph in the other sea areas around the island.
WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS
Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Galle and Matara districts after 2.00p.m.Several spells of light showers will occur in the coastal areas of Hambanthota, Ampara and Batticaloa districts.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.
Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 16-Mar-2019
City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather
Max Min Max Min
Anuradhapura 35 23 95 45 Mainly fair
Batticaloa 31 24 90 70 Several spells of light showers
Colombo 33 26 85 60 Mainly fair
Galle 30 25 80 65 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m
Jaffna 33 22 95 50 Mainly fair
Kandy 34 19 90 30 Mainly fair
Nuwara-Eliya 23 10 60 30 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m
Ratnapura 36 23 90 45 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m
Trincomalee 31 24 75 60 Several spells of light showers
Mannar 35 24 90 30 Mainly fair