March 15, 2019

    Heat Weather Advisory for North-western province

    March 15, 2019
    The Natural Hazards Early Warning Centre warned the public that ‘Extreme Caution’ level is expected in most parts of North-western province tomorrow.

    Mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island.Misty conditions can be expected in the Western province during the morning.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea area around the island. Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will 20-30kmph in the sea area around the island. The wind speed in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Mannar and the sea area off the coast extending from Galle to Hambanthota via Matara can increase up to 40 kmph at times.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Mainly fair weather will prevail over the island.However, Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Rathnapura, Galle, Matara and Kaluthara districts after 2.00p.m.Misty conditions can be expected in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morning.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    15-Mar-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   33           24           85           45           Mainly fair

    Batticaloa            31           26           80           65           Mainly fair

    Colombo              32           26           85           60           Mainly fair

    Galle      31           25           90           65           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Jaffna    32           23           90           55           Mainly fair

    Kandy   31           20           90           55           Mainly fair

    Nuwara-Eliya     23           12           90           40           Mainly fair

    Ratnapura           32           23           95           55           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Trincomalee       32           25           80           55           Mainly fair

    Mannar                33           23           85           45           Mainly fair

