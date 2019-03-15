Heat Weather Advisory for North-western province

The Natural Hazards Early Warning Centre warned the public that ‘Extreme Caution’ level is expected in most parts of North-western province tomorrow.

Mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island.Misty conditions can be expected in the Western province during the morning.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea area around the island. Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will 20-30kmph in the sea area around the island. The wind speed in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Mannar and the sea area off the coast extending from Galle to Hambanthota via Matara can increase up to 40 kmph at times.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the island.However, Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Rathnapura, Galle, Matara and Kaluthara districts after 2.00p.m.Misty conditions can be expected in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morning.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 15-Mar-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 33 24 85 45 Mainly fair

Batticaloa 31 26 80 65 Mainly fair

Colombo 32 26 85 60 Mainly fair

Galle 31 25 90 65 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 32 23 90 55 Mainly fair

Kandy 31 20 90 55 Mainly fair

Nuwara-Eliya 23 12 90 40 Mainly fair

Ratnapura 32 23 95 55 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 32 25 80 55 Mainly fair

Mannar 33 23 85 45 Mainly fair