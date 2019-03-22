Rains in six provinces after 2pm

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Western, North-western, Southern and Uva provinces and in Anuradhapura and Mannar districts after 2.00p.m. Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces. Severe lightning activities are also possible in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in Galle, Matara districts. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo in the evening or night. Winds will be North-easterly to Easterly and wind speed will be 15-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Western, Southern and Uva provinces and in Kurunegala district after 2.00p.m. Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Galle and Matara districts. Severe lightning activities are also possible in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle, Matara districts. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 22-Mar-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 35 25 90 40 Mainly fair

Batticaloa 32 26 90 65 Mainly fair

Colombo 32 25 90 55 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Galle 34 25 90 55 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 34 23 90 50 Mainly fair

Kandy 35 20 90 45 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Nuwara-Eliya 23 10 95 50 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 36 23 95 50 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 33 25 90 60 Mainly fair

Mannar 33 25 85 50 Mainly fair