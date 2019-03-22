March 22, 2019

    Development - Provincial

    Rains in six provinces after 2pm

    March 22, 2019
    Rains in six provinces after 2pm

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Western, North-western, Southern and Uva provinces and in Anuradhapura and Mannar districts after 2.00p.m. Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces. Severe lightning activities are also possible in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in Galle, Matara districts. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo in the evening or night. Winds will be North-easterly to Easterly and wind speed will be 15-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Western, Southern and Uva provinces and in Kurunegala district after 2.00p.m. Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Galle and Matara districts. Severe lightning activities are also possible in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle, Matara districts. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    22-Mar-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   35           25           90           40           Mainly fair

    Batticaloa            32           26           90           65           Mainly fair

    Colombo              32           25           90           55           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Galle      34           25           90           55           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Jaffna    34           23           90           50           Mainly fair

    Kandy   35           20           90           45           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Nuwara-Eliya     23           10           95           50           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Ratnapura           36           23           95           50           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Trincomalee       33           25           90           60           Mainly fair

    Mannar                33           25           85           50           Mainly fair

      

