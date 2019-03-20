March 20, 2019

    Fair weather prevail over most parts of the island

    March 20, 2019
    Mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island.However there is a slight possibility for showers or thundershowers at a few places in Rathnapura and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning.(There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.)

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Batticaloa via Mathara. Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 15-25 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can increase up to 30-40 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambanthota. Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts after 2.00p.m. Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere. Misty conditions can be expected in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    20-Mar-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   34           25           90           55           Mainly fair

    Batticaloa            31           26           85           60           Mainly fair

    Colombo              33           23           90           60           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Galle      31           24           90           55           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Jaffna    32           24           80           60           Mainly fair

    Kandy   33           21           90           50           Mainly fair

    Nuwara-Eliya     22           9              90           55           Mainly fair

    Ratnapura           33           22           90           60           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Trincomalee       32           25           85           55           Mainly fair

    Mannar                32           25           85           55           Mainly fair

