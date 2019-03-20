Fair weather prevail over most parts of the island

Mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island.However there is a slight possibility for showers or thundershowers at a few places in Rathnapura and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning.(There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.)

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Batticaloa via Mathara. Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 15-25 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can increase up to 30-40 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambanthota. Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts after 2.00p.m. Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere. Misty conditions can be expected in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 20-Mar-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 34 25 90 55 Mainly fair

Batticaloa 31 26 85 60 Mainly fair

Colombo 33 23 90 60 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Galle 31 24 90 55 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 32 24 80 60 Mainly fair

Kandy 33 21 90 50 Mainly fair

Nuwara-Eliya 22 9 90 55 Mainly fair

Ratnapura 33 22 90 60 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 32 25 85 55 Mainly fair

Mannar 32 25 85 55 Mainly fair