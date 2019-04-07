Matara - Beliatta new rail line open tomorrow

Marking another milestone in Sri Lanka Railway history, the Matara-Beliatta railway line will be declared open tomorrow by Minister of Transports and Civil Aviation Arjuna Ranatunga.At the national ceremony held under the theme "Dakunu Lakata Aluth Magak" (New Road to Southern Sri Lanka), the first train will commence the journey on the new track at the auspicious time of 9 am.

Following the inaugural run, the track would be opened for transportation from 2 pm onwards.In future on the Matara-Beliatta line, seven trains have been scheduled to start form Beliatta Station. One of them will be plying up to Galle and four trains will travel up to Maradana. Remaining two trains will be heading to Jaffna and Vavuniya.

Construction of the Matara to Beliatta section at a cost of US$ 278 million was carried out by a Chinese company with the funding from China Exim Bank. Supervision is being carried out under the guidance of the Central Engineering Bureau.Main stations have been constructed at Kekunadura, Bambarenda, Wevurukannala and Beliatta. Two sub stations have been setup at Piladuwa and Veherahena.

Both the longest railway bridge in Sri Lanka and the second longest bridge are on the Matara Beliatta track. The longest, Watagama Bridge is 1500 meters long and the second longest bridge across the Nil Wala River is 1400 meters in length.The tunnel next to the Kekanadura Railway station measuring 2017 feet in length is the longest tunnel in the country.Also the platform of the Beliatta train station is the longest train platform in Sri Lanka at a length of 300 meters.