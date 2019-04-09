April 09, 2019

tami sin youtube google twitter facebook

    Development - Provincial

    Heavy rainfall expected in Inner provinces of the country

    April 09, 2019
    Heavy rainfall expected in Inner provinces of the country

    The possibility for afternoon thundershowers is high, particularly in Uva, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces today. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces and in Anuradhapura and Vavuniya districts after 2.00 p.m and it will spread into Eastern province and Mullaitivu district afterwards.Heavy falls above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Uva, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and severe lightning activities are also possible in those provinces. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity. On the apparent northward relative motion of the Sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 05th to 15th of April in this year.  The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (09th), Mahawewa, Alaluwa, Kadahapola, Uhumiya, Udagama, Kandanuwara, Girandurukotte, Ellegoda, Galmeda and Periyanilavanai about 12:11 noon.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the Eastern sea areas in the evening or night. Mainly fair weather will prevail over the other sea areas around the island.Winds will be South-westerly or variable in direction and the speed will be 15-25 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Western and Uva provinces and in Anuradhapura and Vavuniya districts after 2.00 p.m and it will spread into Eastern province afterwards. Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.On the apparent northward relative motion of the Sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 05th to 15th of April in this year. The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead tomorrow (09th), Mahawewa, Alaluwa, Kadahapola, Uhumiya, Udagama, Kandanuwara, Girandurukotte, Ellegoda, Galmeda and Periyanilavanai about 12:11 noon.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    9-Apr-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   37           25           90           45           Mainly fair

    Batticaloa            32           26           90           65           A few showers

    Colombo              33           28           80           60           Mainly fair

    Galle      31           26           85           65           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Jaffna    35           26           80           50           Mainly fair

    Kandy   33           21           90           50           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Nuwara-Eliya     23           11           95           65           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Ratnapura           36           24           95           50           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Trincomalee       35           25           90           50           Mainly fair

    Mannar                34           26           80           55           Mainly fair

    « Migrants could be used to fill labour shortages
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2