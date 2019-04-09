Heavy rainfall expected in Inner provinces of the country

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND
Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the Eastern sea areas in the evening or night. Mainly fair weather will prevail over the other sea areas around the island.Winds will be South-westerly or variable in direction and the speed will be 15-25 kmph in the sea areas around the island.
WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS
Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Western and Uva provinces and in Anuradhapura and Vavuniya districts after 2.00 p.m and it will spread into Eastern province afterwards. Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.On the apparent northward relative motion of the Sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 05th to 15th of April in this year. The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead tomorrow (09th), Mahawewa, Alaluwa, Kadahapola, Uhumiya, Udagama, Kandanuwara, Girandurukotte, Ellegoda, Galmeda and Periyanilavanai about 12:11 noon.
Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 9-Apr-2019
City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather
Max Min Max Min
Anuradhapura 37 25 90 45 Mainly fair
Batticaloa 32 26 90 65 A few showers
Colombo 33 28 80 60 Mainly fair
Galle 31 26 85 65 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m
Jaffna 35 26 80 50 Mainly fair
Kandy 33 21 90 50 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m
Nuwara-Eliya 23 11 95 65 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m
Ratnapura 36 24 95 50 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m
Trincomalee 35 25 90 50 Mainly fair
Mannar 34 26 80 55 Mainly fair