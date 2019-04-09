Heavy rainfall expected in Inner provinces of the country

The possibility for afternoon thundershowers is high, particularly in Uva, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces today. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces and in Anuradhapura and Vavuniya districts after 2.00 p.m and it will spread into Eastern province and Mullaitivu district afterwards.Heavy falls above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Uva, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and severe lightning activities are also possible in those provinces. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity. On the apparent northward relative motion of the Sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 05th to 15th of April in this year. The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (09th), Mahawewa, Alaluwa, Kadahapola, Uhumiya, Udagama, Kandanuwara, Girandurukotte, Ellegoda, Galmeda and Periyanilavanai about 12:11 noon.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the Eastern sea areas in the evening or night. Mainly fair weather will prevail over the other sea areas around the island.Winds will be South-westerly or variable in direction and the speed will be 15-25 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Western and Uva provinces and in Anuradhapura and Vavuniya districts after 2.00 p.m and it will spread into Eastern province afterwards. Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.On the apparent northward relative motion of the Sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 05th to 15th of April in this year. The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead tomorrow (09th), Mahawewa, Alaluwa, Kadahapola, Uhumiya, Udagama, Kandanuwara, Girandurukotte, Ellegoda, Galmeda and Periyanilavanai about 12:11 noon.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 9-Apr-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 37 25 90 45 Mainly fair

Batticaloa 32 26 90 65 A few showers

Colombo 33 28 80 60 Mainly fair

Galle 31 26 85 65 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 35 26 80 50 Mainly fair

Kandy 33 21 90 50 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Nuwara-Eliya 23 11 95 65 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 36 24 95 50 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 35 25 90 50 Mainly fair

Mannar 34 26 80 55 Mainly fair