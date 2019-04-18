Prevailing showers to enhance

Due to an atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, prevailing showery condition is expected to continue with severe lightning activities. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity during thundershowers. Showers or thundershowers will occur over most provinces of the island after 2.00 p.m. Heavy falls above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva, Western and North-western provinces and in Mannar and Anuradhapura districts. Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm can be expected at some places elsewhere.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Heavy Showers or thundershowers may occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Pottuvil to Batticaloa. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanthurai to Matara via Mannar and Colombo in the evening or night. Winds will be Westerly to South-westerly in the sea area extending from Kankasanturai to Matara via Colombo and winds will be South-easterly or variable in direction in the other sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be 15-25 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Showers or thundershowers with severe lightning will occur over most provinces of the island after 2.00 p.m. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers. Heavy falls about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva, Western and North-western provinces and in Anuradhapura district. Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm can be expected at some places in Eastern province and Polonnaruwa and Mannar districts.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 18-Apr-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 35 25 95 45 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Batticaloa 33 26 90 65 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Colombo 32 25 95 65 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Galle 31 25 90 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 35 25 90 60 A few showers

Kandy 32 22 95 55 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Nuwara-Eliya 24 13 90 60 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 34 24 95 60 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 34 26 90 60 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Mannar 34 26 85 60 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m