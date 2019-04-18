April 18, 2019

    April 18, 2019
    Prevailing showers to enhance

    Due to an atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, prevailing showery condition is expected to continue with severe lightning activities. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity during thundershowers. Showers or thundershowers will occur over most provinces of the island after 2.00 p.m. Heavy falls above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva, Western and North-western provinces and in Mannar and Anuradhapura districts. Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm can be expected at some places elsewhere.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Heavy Showers or thundershowers may occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Pottuvil to Batticaloa. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanthurai to Matara via Mannar and Colombo in the evening or night. Winds will be Westerly to South-westerly in the sea area extending from Kankasanturai to Matara via Colombo and winds will be South-easterly or variable in direction in the other sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be 15-25 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Showers or thundershowers with severe lightning will occur over most provinces of the island after 2.00 p.m. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers. Heavy falls about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva, Western and North-western provinces and in Anuradhapura district. Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm can be expected at some places in Eastern province and Polonnaruwa and Mannar districts.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    18-Apr-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   35           25           95           45           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Batticaloa            33           26           90           65           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Colombo              32           25           95           65           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Galle      31           25           90           70           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Jaffna    35           25           90           60           A few showers

    Kandy   32           22           95           55           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Nuwara-Eliya     24           13           90           60           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Ratnapura           34           24           95           60           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Trincomalee       34           26           90           60           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Mannar                34           26           85           60           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

