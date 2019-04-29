‘FANI’ to intensify into severe cyclonic storm; showers in several areas

The cyclonic storm ‘FANI’ (pronounced as FONI) over southeast Bay of Bengal to the east of Sri Lanka was located near latitude 8.4N, Longitude 86.9E at 11.30 p.m. of 28th April 2019, about 580km east of Batticaloa. It is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during next 12 hours and further intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm in the subsequent 24 hours. The system is very likely to move northwestwards off the east coast till 1st May and thereafter recurve northeastwards gradually. Strong windy and showery condition is expected over the island today and tomorrow. Strong winds up to 60 km/h can be expected over the island particularly in Northern, North central, North-Western and Southern provinces and in Trincomalee and Ampara districts. Showers or thundershowers at times will occur over most parts of the island. Very heavy falls above 150 mm can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Western and North-western provinces and in Mannar district and also heavy falls about 100 mm can be are also likely at some places in elsewhere. General public, Naval and fishing communities are requested to be attentive about future advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regards.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

The cyclonic storm ‘FANI’ (pronounced as FONI) over southeast Bay of Bengal to the east of Sri Lanka was located near latitude 8.4N, Longitude 86.9E at 11.30 p.m. of 28th April 2019, about 580km east of Batticaloa. It is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during next 12 hours and further intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm in the subsequent 24 hours. The system is very likely to move northwestwards off the east coast till 1st May and thereafter recurve northeastwards gradually. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in sea areas around the island. Heavy showers are likely in the Western, Southern and Eastern sea areas. Winds will be South-westerly in direction over the sea areas around the island and speed will be 30-40 kmph and it can increase up to 50-60 kmph at times. Wind speed will be 70-80 kmph over the deep sea areas to the South, Southeast and East of Sri Lanka and can be very rough to high at times as the wind speed can increase up to 90 kmph at times. (Wind speed can increase up to 100 kmph in the sea areas within (200-300) km from the center of the system) The fishermen are advised not to venture into sea areas to the southwestern, Southern, Eastern, Southeastern Northeastern and Northern of Sri Lanka until further notice. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be attentive about future advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

The cyclonic storm ‘FANI’ (pronounced as FONI) over southeast Bay of Bengal to the east of Sri Lanka was located near latitude 7.7N, Longitude 87.5E at 02.30 p.m. of 28th April 2019, about 640km east of Potuvil. It is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during next 12 hours and further intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm in the subsequent 24 hours. The system is very likely to move northwestwards off the east coast till 30th April and thereafter recurve northeastwards gradually. Loudly skies can be expected over most parts of the island. Strong winds up to 60 km/h can be expected ver the island particularly in Northern, North central, North-Western and Southern provinces and in Trincomalee and Ampara districts. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa, North-Western and Central provinces. Heavy falls about 100mm can be expected at some places in the Southern, Western, North-Western, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m. General public, Naval and fishing communities are requested to be attentive about future advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regards.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 29-Apr-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 32 25 95 65 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Batticaloa 32 27 90 65 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Colombo 30 27 90 75 Showers or thundershowers at times

Galle 31 27 95 70 Showers or thundershowers at times

Jaffna 34 26 90 65 Showers or thundershowers

Kandy 28 23 95 75 Showers or thundershowers at times

Nuwara-Eliya 20 12 95 75 Showers or thundershowers at times

Ratnapura 30 24 95 75 Showers or thundershowers at times

Trincomalee 35 26 90 55 Several spells of showers

Mannar 32 26 95 65 Showers or thundershowers