April 29, 2019

    ‘FANI’ to intensify into severe cyclonic storm; showers in several areas

    The cyclonic storm ‘FANI’ (pronounced as FONI) over southeast Bay of Bengal to the east of Sri Lanka was located near latitude 8.4N, Longitude 86.9E at 11.30 p.m. of 28th April 2019, about 580km east of Batticaloa. It is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during next 12 hours and further intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm in the subsequent 24 hours. The system is very likely to move northwestwards off the east coast till 1st May and thereafter recurve northeastwards gradually. Strong windy and showery condition is expected over the island today and tomorrow. Strong winds up to 60 km/h can be expected over the island particularly in Northern, North central, North-Western and Southern provinces and in Trincomalee and Ampara districts. Showers or thundershowers at times will occur over most parts of the island. Very heavy falls above 150 mm can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Western and North-western provinces and in Mannar district and also heavy falls about 100 mm can be are also likely at some places in elsewhere. General public, Naval and fishing communities are requested to be attentive about future advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regards.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    The cyclonic storm ‘FANI’ (pronounced as FONI) over southeast Bay of Bengal to the east of Sri Lanka was located near latitude 8.4N, Longitude 86.9E at 11.30 p.m. of 28th April 2019, about 580km east of Batticaloa. It is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during next 12 hours and further intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm in the subsequent 24 hours. The system is very likely to move northwestwards off the east coast till 1st May and thereafter recurve northeastwards gradually. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in sea areas around the island. Heavy showers are likely in the Western, Southern and Eastern sea areas. Winds will be South-westerly in direction over the sea areas around the island and speed will be 30-40 kmph and it can increase up to 50-60 kmph at times. Wind speed will be 70-80 kmph over the deep sea areas to the South, Southeast and East of Sri Lanka and can be very rough to high at times as the wind speed can increase up to 90 kmph at times. (Wind speed can increase up to 100 kmph in the sea areas within (200-300) km from the center of the system) The fishermen are advised not to venture into sea areas to the southwestern, Southern, Eastern, Southeastern Northeastern and Northern of Sri Lanka until further notice. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be attentive about future advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    The cyclonic storm ‘FANI’ (pronounced as FONI) over southeast Bay of Bengal to the east of Sri Lanka was located near latitude 7.7N, Longitude 87.5E at 02.30 p.m. of 28th April 2019, about 640km east of Potuvil. It is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during next 12 hours and further intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm in the subsequent 24 hours. The system is very likely to move northwestwards off the east coast till 30th April and thereafter recurve northeastwards gradually. Loudly skies can be expected over most parts of the island. Strong winds up to 60 km/h can be expected ver the island particularly in Northern, North central, North-Western and Southern provinces and in Trincomalee and Ampara districts. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa, North-Western and Central provinces. Heavy falls about 100mm can be expected at some places in the Southern, Western, North-Western, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m. General public, Naval and fishing communities are requested to be attentive about future advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regards.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    29-Apr-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   32           25           95           65           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Batticaloa            32           27           90           65           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Colombo              30           27           90           75           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Galle      31           27           95           70           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Jaffna    34           26           90           65           Showers or thundershowers

    Kandy   28           23           95           75           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Nuwara-Eliya     20           12           95           75           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Ratnapura           30           24           95           75           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Trincomalee       35           26           90           55           Several spells of showers

    Mannar                32           26           95           65           Showers or thundershowers

