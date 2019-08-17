Beware: Localized strong winds, lightning and afternoon thundershowers

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning since the possibility for afternoon thundershowers is high particularly in Northern, North-central and Eastern provinces.Showers will occur at times in Jaffna, Mannar and Killinochchi districts.Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00pm.Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in Jaffna and Killinochchi districts.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea area extending from Mannar to Mullaitivu via Kankasanturai and fairly heavy showers can be expected in the deep sea areas. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle. Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the other sea areas around the island in the evening or night. Winds will be Westerly to South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Colombo and Hambanthota and the sea area extending from Kankasanturai to Trincomalee via Mullaitivu can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times. Sudden increase of wind speed up to 60 kmph and seas can be very rough in the sea areas extending from Pottuvil to Hambantota. Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning since the possibility for afternoon thundershowers is high particularly in Northern, North-central and Eastern provinces.Several spells of showers will occur in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Western provinces.Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00pm.Showers can be expected in Jaffna and Mannar districts during the morning as well.Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places in Northern and North-central provinces and in Trincomalee district.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 17-Aug-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 33 25 85 50 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Batticaloa 34 27 80 60 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Colombo 30 27 80 70 Several spells of showers

Galle 29 27 90 80 Several spells of showers

Jaffna 31 27 90 65 Several spells of showers

Kandy 29 22 95 70 Several spells of showers

Nuwara-Eliya 18 13 95 75 Several spells of showers

Ratnapura 31 25 90 70 Several spells of showers

Trincomalee 33 26 80 50 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Mannar 31 27 90 65 Several spells of showers