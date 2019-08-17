August 17, 2019
    Development - Provincial

    Beware: Localized strong winds, lightning and afternoon thundershowers

    August 17, 2019
    General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning since the possibility for afternoon thundershowers is high particularly in Northern, North-central and Eastern provinces.Showers will occur at times in Jaffna, Mannar and Killinochchi districts.Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00pm.Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in Jaffna and Killinochchi districts.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea area extending from Mannar to Mullaitivu via Kankasanturai and fairly heavy showers can be expected in the deep sea areas. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle. Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the other sea areas around the island in the evening or night. Winds will be Westerly to South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Colombo and Hambanthota and the sea area extending from Kankasanturai to Trincomalee via Mullaitivu can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times. Sudden increase of wind speed up to 60 kmph and seas can be very rough in the sea areas extending from Pottuvil to Hambantota. Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning since the possibility for afternoon thundershowers is high particularly in Northern, North-central and Eastern provinces.Several spells of showers will occur in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Western provinces.Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00pm.Showers can be expected in Jaffna and Mannar districts during the morning as well.Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places in Northern and North-central provinces and in Trincomalee district.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    17-Aug-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   33           25           85           50           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Batticaloa            34           27           80           60           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Colombo              30           27           80           70           Several spells of showers

    Galle      29           27           90           80           Several spells of showers

    Jaffna    31           27           90           65           Several spells of showers

    Kandy   29           22           95           70           Several spells of showers

    Nuwara-Eliya     18           13           95           75           Several spells of showers

    Ratnapura           31           25           90           70           Several spells of showers

    Trincomalee       33           26           80           50           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Mannar                31           27           90           65           Several spells of showers

