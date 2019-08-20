Showery condition to enhance

August 20, 2019
    Showery condition in South-western part of the island is expected to enhance to some extent during next few days. Showers or thundershowers will occur at Northern, Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere, particularly Eastern province and in Badulla district after 2.00 pm. Heavy falls about 100 mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places in North-western province and in Batticaloa and Ampara districts. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle. Fairly heavy showers can be expected at some places. Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea area extending from Mannar to Mullaitivu via Kankasanturai. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island in the evening or night. Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be very rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (60-65) kmph at times and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanturaican be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60 kmph at times. Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Showery condition in South-western part of the island is expected to enhance to some extent during next few days. Showers or thundershowers will occur at Northern, Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere, particularly Eastern province and in Badulla district after 2.00 pm. Heavy falls about 100 mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places in Batticaloa and Ampara districts. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    20-Aug-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   33           23           95           65           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Batticaloa            32           24           95           70           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Colombo              30           26           90           75           Showers or thundershowers

    Galle      29           26           90           70           Showers or thundershowers

    Jaffna    32           23           90           70           Showers or thundershowers

    Kandy   29           21           95           70           Showers or thundershowers

    Nuwara-Eliya     21           14           95           75           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Ratnapura           32           24           95           65           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Trincomalee       33           24           95           60           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Mannar                31           27           90           65           Several spells of showers

    « Showers or thundershowers occurs at several places
