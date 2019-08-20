Showery condition to enhance

Showery condition in South-western part of the island is expected to enhance to some extent during next few days. Showers or thundershowers will occur at Northern, Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere, particularly Eastern province and in Badulla district after 2.00 pm. Heavy falls about 100 mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places in North-western province and in Batticaloa and Ampara districts. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle. Fairly heavy showers can be expected at some places. Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea area extending from Mannar to Mullaitivu via Kankasanturai. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island in the evening or night. Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be very rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (60-65) kmph at times and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanturaican be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60 kmph at times. Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 20-Aug-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 33 23 95 65 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Batticaloa 32 24 95 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Colombo 30 26 90 75 Showers or thundershowers

Galle 29 26 90 70 Showers or thundershowers

Jaffna 32 23 90 70 Showers or thundershowers

Kandy 29 21 95 70 Showers or thundershowers

Nuwara-Eliya 21 14 95 75 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 32 24 95 65 Showers or thundershowers at times

Trincomalee 33 24 95 60 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Mannar 31 27 90 65 Several spells of showers