Windy condition over the island with thundershowers

Windy condition over the island, particularly in Northern, North-central, North-western provinces and in Trincomalee, Hambantota districts up to 50 kmph at times and the showery condition in South-western part of the island is expected to enhance to some extent. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, North-western and Northern provinces. Several spells of showers may occur in Anuradhapura and Badulla districts. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 pm. Heavy falls above 100 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Jaffna, Kalutara, Galle and Matara districts. Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places in North-western province and in Colombo and Gampaha districts. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Hambanthota via Colombo and Galle. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Kankasanturai to Puttalam via Mannar. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island in the evening or night. Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be very rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (60-65) kmph at times and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanturaican be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60 kmph at times.Wind speed can be increase up to 50kmph and seas can be fairly rough at times in the other sea areas around the island. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Windy condition over the island, particularly in Northern, North-central, North-western provinces and in Trincomalee, Hambantota districts up to 50 kmph at times and the showery condition in South-western part of the island is expected to enhance to some extent during next few days.Showers or thundershowers will occur in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces and in Mannar and Jaffna districts.Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Ampara, Batticaloa and Badulla district after 2.00 pm. Heavy falls about 100 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Nuwara-Eliya, Kalutara, Galle and Matara districts. Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places in North-western province and in Colombo and Gampaha districts. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 22-Aug-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 33 25 90 60 Several spells of showers

Batticaloa 32 25 90 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Colombo 31 24 90 70 Showers or thundershowers at times

Galle 29 25 90 80 Showers or thundershowers at times

Jaffna 32 26 95 75 Showers or thundershowers at times

Kandy 30 22 95 70 Showers or thundershowers at times

Nuwara-Eliya 19 14 95 75 Showers or thundershowers at times

Ratnapura 32 24 95 70 Showers or thundershowers at times

Trincomalee 35 26 90 50 Mainly fair

Mannar 31 25 80 65 Showers or thundershowers at times