August 23, 2019
    Strong winds up to 60-70 kmph

    Windy condition over the island, particularly in Central hilly areas, Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee, Hambantota districts (up to 60-70 kmph) at times and showery condition in South-western part of the island is expected to continue. Sudden increase of wind speed is expected up to 50 kmph in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. howers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces. Several spells of showers may occur in Northern province and in Badulla and Anuradhapura districts. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 pm. Heavy falls above 100 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Nuwara- Eliya district. Fairly falls about 75 mm are likely at some places in Western and Southern provinces and in Kandy and Matale districts. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area extending from Kankasanturai to Hambanthota via Mannar, Puttalam, Colombo and Galle. Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the other sea areas around the island particularly in the evening or night. Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be very rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (60-70) kmph at times and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanturaican be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60 kmph at times. Wind speed can be increase up to 50 kmph and seas can be fairly rough at times in the other sea areas around the island. Temporarily strong gusty winds up to (70-80) kmph and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Windy condition over the island, particularly in Northern, North-central, North-western provinces and in Trincomalee, Hambantota districts (up to 60 kmph) at times and enhancement of the showery condition in South-western part of the island is expected to continue. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces and in Mannar and Jaffna districts. Several spells of showers may occur in Badulla, Anuradhapura, Vavuniya, Kilinochchi, and Mullaitivu districts. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 pm. Very heavy falls about 150 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Nuwara- Eliya district. Heavy falls above 100 mm are likely at some places in Western and Southern provinces and in Kandy and Matale districts. Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places in North-western province and in Mannar and Jaffna districts.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

      Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                           Date :    23-Aug-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   32           25           95           65           Several spells of light showers

    Batticaloa            34           26           85           70           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Colombo              30           24           95           80           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Galle      28           23           95           850         Showers or thundershowers at times

    Jaffna    31           23           95           75           Several spells of showers

    Kandy   28           22           95           80           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Nuwara-Eliya     17           14           95           90           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Ratnapura           29           22           95           70           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Trincomalee       34           26           90           50           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Mannar                31           26           90           70           Several spells of showers

