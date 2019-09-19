September 19, 2019
    Evening thundershowers in next few days

    There is a high possibility for evening thundershowers occur in Uva and Eastern provinces and in Mullaitivu and Polonnaruwa districts in next few days. Fairly heavy falls above 50mm are likely at some places. Showers or thundershowers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central and North-western provinces.Several spells of showers will occur in Anuradhapura, Jaffna and Mannar districts.Fairly heavy falls about 75mm are likely at some places in Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and Galle, Matara and Kaluthara districts.General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Kankasanturai to Hambantota via Mannar, Colombo and Galle. Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the other sea areas around the island in the evening or night. Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area extending from Hambantota to Batticaloa via Pottuvil and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Mullaitivu via Mannar and Kankasanturai can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times. Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Showery condition over the island, particularly in south-western part is expected to continue further.Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central and North-western provinces and in Jaffna and Mannar districts.Several spells of light showers can be expected in the Anuradhapura district. Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Western provinces. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva province and in Ampara, Batticaloa districts after 2.00 p.m. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    19-Sep-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   34           25           90           50           Several spells of light showers

    Batticaloa            32           24           90           65           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Colombo              29           25           90           70           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Galle      28           26           90           70           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Jaffna    31           24           90           75           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Kandy   28           20           95           75           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Nuwara-Eliya     17           13           95           80           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Ratnapura           29           23           95           75           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Trincomalee       35           26           85           50           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Mannar                30           28           80           70           Showers or thundershowers at times

