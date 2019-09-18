« Showery condition over the island to continue further

Showery condition over the island, particularly in south-western part is expected to continue further. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central and North-western provinces and in Jaffna and Mannar districts. Several spells of light showers can be expected in the Anuradhapura district. Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Western provinces. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva province and in Ampara, Batticaloa districts after 2.00 p.m. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Kankasanturai to Hambantota via Mannar, Colombo and Galle. Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the other sea areas around the island in the evening or night. Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area extending from Hambantota to Batticaloa via Pottuvil and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Mullaitivu via Mannar and Kankasanturai can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times. Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

(Issued at 1600 hours on 18 September 2019)

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 19-Sep-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 34 25 90 50 Several spells of light showers

Batticaloa 32 24 90 65 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Colombo 29 25 90 70 Showers or thundershowers at times

Galle 28 26 90 70 Showers or thundershowers at times

Jaffna 31 24 90 75 Showers or thundershowers at times

Kandy 28 20 95 75 Showers or thundershowers at times

Nuwara-Eliya 17 13 95 80 Showers or thundershowers at times

Ratnapura 29 23 95 75 Showers or thundershowers at times

Trincomalee 35 26 85 50 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Mannar 30 28 80 70 Showers or thundershowers at times