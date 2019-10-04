Evening thundershowers at most parts of the island

The possibility is still high for evening thundershowers over most parts of the island. Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island after 2.00 p.m. Showers may occur at a few places in Trincomalee district in the morning too. Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm are likely at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, North-central and Uva provinces and in Vavuniya and Mullaitivu districts. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-central provinces during the morning. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Matara via Puttalam and Galle. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in other sea areas in the evening or night. Winds will be Southerly or variable in direction and speed will be (10-30) kmph in the sea areas around the island. Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

The possibility is still high for evening thundershowers over most parts of the island. Tonight: Showers or thundershowers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara, Anuradhapura, Mannar and Vauniya districts. Heavy falls above 100 mm are likely at some places. Tomorrow: Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island after 2.00 p.m. Fairly heavy falls about (75-100) mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-central and Uva provinces and in Galle, Vavuniya and Mullaitivu districts. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-central provinces during the morning. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 4-Oct-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 32 24 95 55 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Batticaloa 31 24 95 75 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Colombo 30 24 95 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Galle 30 24 90 75 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 31 24 95 65 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Kandy 31 21 95 60 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Nuwara-Eliya 20 11 95 65 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 28 22 95 65 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 31 24 95 70 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Mannar 31 25 90 65 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m