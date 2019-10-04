October 04, 2019
    Development - Provincial

    Evening thundershowers at most parts of the island

    October 04, 2019
    Evening thundershowers at most parts of the island

    The possibility is still high for evening thundershowers over most parts of the island. Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island after 2.00 p.m. Showers may occur at a few places in Trincomalee district in the morning too. Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm are likely at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, North-central and Uva provinces and in Vavuniya and Mullaitivu districts. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-central provinces during the morning. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Matara via Puttalam and Galle. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in other sea areas in the evening or night. Winds will be Southerly or variable in direction and speed will be (10-30) kmph in the sea areas around the island. Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    The possibility is still high for evening thundershowers over most parts of the island. Tonight: Showers or thundershowers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara, Anuradhapura, Mannar and Vauniya districts. Heavy falls above 100 mm are likely at some places. Tomorrow: Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island after 2.00 p.m. Fairly heavy falls about (75-100) mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-central and Uva provinces and in Galle, Vavuniya and Mullaitivu districts. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-central provinces during the morning. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    4-Oct-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   32           24           95           55           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Batticaloa            31           24           95           75           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Colombo              30           24           95           70           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Galle      30           24           90           75           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Jaffna    31           24           95           65           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Kandy   31           21           95           60           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Nuwara-Eliya     20           11           95           65           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Ratnapura           28           22           95           65           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Trincomalee       31           24           95           70           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Mannar                31           25           90           65           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

