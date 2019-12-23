Rain reduce from Dec 25

howery condition over the island is likely to temporarily reduce to some extent from 25 December.Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern province and Trincomalee district. Several spells of showers will occur in the Uva and North-Central provinces and in Ampara, Batticaloa and Hambanthota districts. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere particularly after 2.00 p.m.Fairly heavy falls of about (50-75) mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Western provinces.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning.General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas extending from Kankasanturai to Hambanthota via Trincomalee and Batticaloa.Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in other sea areas during the afternoon or night.Winds will be North-easterly and speed will be (20-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.The sea areas extending from Kankasanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times.Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Showery condition over the island is likely to temporarily reduce to some extent from 25 December.Tonight: Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, Eastern, North-central and Uva provinces and in Matale and Hambanthota districts. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere in the afternoon or night.Heavy falls above 100 mm are likely at some places in Northern province and in Polonnaruwa and Trincomalee districts. Fairly heavy falls about (75-100) mm are likely at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Ampara, Batticaloa Anuradhapura, Galle and Matara districts.Tomorrow: Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern province and Trincomalee district. Several spells of showers will occur in the Uva and North-Central provinces and in Ampara, Batticaloa and Hambanthota districts. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere particularly after 2.00 p.m.Fairly heavy falls of about (50-75) mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Western provinces.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning.General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 24-Dec-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 29 22 95 80 Several spells of showers

Batticaloa 28 25 95 80 Several spells of showers

Colombo 32 25 85 65 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Galle 30 24 95 75 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 29 24 90 70 Showers or thundershowers at times

Kandy 26 21 90 80 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Nuwara-Eliya 18 12 95 80 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 32 24 95 65 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 28 23 90 75 Showers or thundershowers at times

Mannar 30 25 90 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m