The Government of Japan has decided to grant a total sum of Rs. 12 million under its Grant Assistance for Cultural Grassroots Project for upgrading audio- visual equipment at the Department of Mass Media, Sri Palee Campus, University of Colombo.



The Grant Contract was signed between Kenichi Suganuma, Ambassador of Japan in Sri Lanka and Senior Professor Lakshman Dissanayake, Vice Chancellor of the University of Colombo, on 17th January at the College House of the University of Colombo. Heads of the Departments of the Sri Palee Campus as well as other distinguished guests graced this occasion.



As time shifts from analog media to digital media, the Government of Japan grant consists of equipment for the next phase of digital hi vision age. It is expected that this project would contribute to capacity building in the field of next generation media training and also to placing the Sri Palee campus as the focal point of media experts’ education.

The Embassy of Japan in Sri Lanka hopes this Project would promote cultural exchanges and deepen friendship and mutual understanding between Japan and Sri Lanka.