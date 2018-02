The first result of the Local Government election was issued by the Election Commission for Manthai East Pradeshiya Sabha in Mullaitivu District.



The Result is as follows:

Name of the Party Number of votes Percentage No. of Members ITAK 1,836 42.34 6 UNP 1,505 34.71 4 SLFP 523 12.06 2 EPDP 192 4.43 1 TULF 122 2.81 0

All the result issued by the Election Commission can be obtained from https://election.news.lk