The National Council for Road Safety has made arrangements to implement a new program to minimize the accidents take place at railway crossings.



According to the Chairman of the Council, Sisira Kodagoda, this program will be first implemented along the Kelany valley line and under the program three speed limitation luminous boards will be fixed prior to each railway crossing. In addition to that, awareness boards also will be fixed inside the trains and at the railway stations.



The launch of the program will take place today at Maharagama – Navinnna railway crossing and in the second phase, the program will be implemented along the mail line until Kandy and along the coastal line during next month.



Mr. Kodagoda further said that there have been 261 accidents at railway crossings in 2017 in which 61 persons lost their lives.