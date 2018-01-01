Clarifying certain myths regarding the so called ‘’Infertility pill” these medical professionals issued following statement.

Considering the current situation in the country, we the undersigned medical professionals of various specialties wish to clarify certain myths regarding the so called ‘infertility pill’ said to be mixed with food given at eateries.

Fertility in males and females is influenced by many factors. Medicinal drugs are only one factor which can potentially affect fertility. Male fertility depends upon the presence of adequate numbers of active spermatozoa which are normal in structure and function in seminal fluid. When either the number of spermatozoa are reduced, or their function and mobility are impaired, the ability to impregnate a woman is reduced and this results in sub-fertility (difficulty in conceiving a child) and, in extreme situations, infertility (the inability to conceive a child). Similar factors may affect the fertility of a woman.

The pharmaceutical industry has been searching for a medicinal drug which can cause temporary infertility so that it can be used as a male contraceptive agent, similar to oral contraceptive tablets taken by the women to prevent pregnancies. Such a medicine has not been developed yet.

However, some medicines used for other purposes may reduce the sperm count in men or affect fertility in women as a side effect of their use. Such a reduction in fertility by these drugs can be reversed in most instances. All such drugs can only be obtained with a valid prescription from a registered doctor. Furthermore, a single dose or a few doses of these medications are not adequate to cause significant changes in sperm counts or sperm function. In essence, there are currently no easily available drugs or compounds, in western medical practice, which can significantly affect fertility if they are administered once or for a short period to an individual. There have been also no documented instances of the use of such drugs aimed at reducing fertility in the population anywhere in the world.

We undersigned have come out on our own volition to clarify these issues to the public.