The Pakistan High Commission and the Pakistani community based in Sri Lanka celebrated the 78th National Day of Pakistan with traditional fervour and resolve to make Pakistan a strong, vibrant, progressive and democratic welfare state, a press release from the High Commission stated.

The National Day of Pakistan is celebrated every year on March 23 to commemorate the outstanding achievements of the Muslims of the sub-continent who passed the historic “Pakistan Resolution” on this day at Lahore in 1940, which culminated in the creation of Pakistan after seven years.

The Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan hoisted the National Flag of Pakistan in a colourful ceremony, held at the Pakistan High Commission yesterday morning. Later, the messages of the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan were read out.

The Acting High Commissioner, on the occasion, said Pakistan greatly values its relations with Sri Lanka which are based on mutual trust and understanding. It is a matter of great satisfaction that these mutually beneficial relations, rooted in history, have become truly multi-dimensional, covering fields of politics, economy, defence and security, culture, education and people-to-people contacts, he added.

The Acting High Commissioner also extended sincere greetings and best wishes on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan to the government and people of Sri Lanka for the continued progress, peace, national unity, reconciliation and harmony in the years ahead.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of participants from various walks of life including members of the Sri Lanka Pakistan Friendship, Trade and Investment Association, Sri Lanka-Pakistan Business Council and the Pakistani community based in Sri Lanka.

President Maithripala Sirisena was the Guest of Honour at the Pakistan National Day ceremony which was held on a grand scale in Islamabad, Pakistan yesterday. Here are some highlights of the parade. Pictures by Sudath Silva.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of participants from various walks of life including members of the Sri Lanka Pakistan Friendship, Trade and Investment Association, Sri Lanka-Pakistan Business Council and the Pakistani community based in Sri Lanka.unity