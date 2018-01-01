Sri Lanka’s health service is one of the best not only in Asia but in the world, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. Dr. Ghebreyesus had stated that the reason behind the high quality of Sri Lanka’s health service is because it is freely available. Sri Lanka’s political leadership gives a clear guidance to the Sri Lankan Health Service.The WHO Director-General was addressing the World Health Day celebration in Colombo recently.

According to Dr. Ghebreyesus, Sri Lanka which was earlier a low income country is now a middle income country. There’s an excellent health service available in Sri Lanka under this situation. This is a good example even for high income countries. WHO Regional Director for South - East Asia Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh said that the Health Ministry will have enemies everywhere because it has reduced the prices of drugs which is very admirable. Measures taken by the Sri Lankan Government to control tobacco are very admirable.

“The WHO has planned to achieve sustainable development goals by 2030 but Sri Lanka has already achieved some of them. The steps taken by the Sri Lankan Government to control Non Communicable Diseases provide a good example for other countries,” Dr. Singh said.