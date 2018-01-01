According to Dr. Ghebreyesus, Sri Lanka which was earlier a low income country is now a middle income country. There’s an excellent health service available in Sri Lanka under this situation. This is a good example even for high income countries. WHO Regional Director for South - East Asia Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh said that the Health Ministry will have enemies everywhere because it has reduced the prices of drugs which is very admirable. Measures taken by the Sri Lankan Government to control tobacco are very admirable.
“The WHO has planned to achieve sustainable development goals by 2030 but Sri Lanka has already achieved some of them. The steps taken by the Sri Lankan Government to control Non Communicable Diseases provide a good example for other countries,” Dr. Singh said.