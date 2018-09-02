‘Enterprise Sri Lanka’ V2025 Exhibition of the Ministry of Finance and Mass Media aimed at encouraging people to elevate their entrepreneurial skills and enlighten them on opportunities available for them to receive financial benefits got underway at Moneragala .



The exhibition also offers those interested in investing in new commercial ventures with loans provided by the government and brings the country to a new revitalized economic platform by the year 2025 with the participation of budding creative entrepreneurs in the Moneragala district.

Sri Lanka Army at the invitation of the organizers provided all possible assistance to the mammoth event on the directions of the Commander of the Army. Troops of the Special Forces and Commandos, taking an initiative in this regard made the exhibition more attractive with their displays of mock warfare operations, urban rescue operations, conduct of leadership training sessions, combat tactics, etc during both days.

A stock of photos taken during projects being carried out by the Army for promotion of reconciliation and nation building were also on display at the exhibition.

Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake, Commander of the Army on Wednesday (29) took part in the opening ceremony, along with Hon. Mangala Samaraweera, Minister of Finance and Mass Media and a host of other ministers and invitees. During the tour inside the exhibition venue, Army participants showed their skills before the visitors and the public who thronged there. Lieutenant General Senanayake spoke to SF and Commando Regiment troops participating in the exhibition and encouraged them before his exit from the venue.