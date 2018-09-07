The Office on Missing Persons (OMP) has recommended amending the Enforced Disappearances Act to expressly recognize the full scope of command responsibility, including the ordering of enforced disappearances.

The OMP, in its first interim report submitted to the President on Thursday, has also recommended the Government to publish a full list of all detention centres as well as detainees, and ensure that persons are not detained in any unauthorised detention centre.

The OMP in its report has also undertaken the task of creating a list of the missing and the disappeared. “At present there is no single accepted statistic for the total number of the missing and the disappeared in Sri Lanka. The Office thus will take on the critical role of compiling these records and developing a centralized list for its work and the interventions of other agencies and institutions,” it added.

It recommends investigating all incidents of arbitrary arrest, torture and deaths in custody.The OMP proposes the implementation of a financial aid programme to provide a monthly living allowance of Rs. 6,000 to the surviving spouse, children and/or surviving parents of a missing or disappeared person, who have no permanent income.

“The current socio-economic situation of many families of the missing and the disappeared is dire and cannot wait until a final reparation scheme is devised,” the report observed. As interim relief measures, the OMP proposes a debt-relief programme, Housing development programme, Educational support programme and Vocational training and livelihood development programmes to the family members of the missing/disappeared. It proposes to introduce an employment quota of 1 percent to family members of the missing/disappeared when vacancies in the public and semi-governmental sectors are filled.