With the objective of empowering youth to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) in Sri Lanka, the proposal made by H.E. the President Maithripala Sirisena, to implement a program me namely 'Project for empowering youth with leadership skills.

The program will spearhead accountability for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals in Sri Lanka' under 03 major stages through the 'Sustainable Development Division' of the Presidential Secretariat.

This program me also secure the required provision for the purpose through the 2019-2021 Medium Term Budgetary Framework, and it was approved by the Cabinet.