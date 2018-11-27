A group of wealthy tourists arrive at MRIA

A group of wealthy tourists arrived at the Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport (MRIA) last afternoon for a three-day excursion of Sri Lanka, Airport Manager Upali Kalansuriya said. Airport Manager said 247 passengers had arrived for sight seen in Hambantota.

The tourists were arrived from Singapore by chartered Airbus A 340, he said. “The flight landed at MRIA at 1.07 p.m. and scheduled to leave for Uzbekistan at 3.30 a.m on Thursday,” he said. A rousing welcome was accorded at the MRIA.