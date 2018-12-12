December 12, 2018

tami sin youtube google twitter facebook

    Political & Current Affairs

    Mainly fair weather: but gusty winds in the Sea

    December 12, 2018
    Mainly fair weather: but gusty winds in the Sea

    The Department of Meteorology says that the low-pressure area in the South Bay of Bengal to the South-east of Sri Lanka is likely to develop into a depression during next 48 hours and move North-northwestwards, towards Tamil-Nadu coast.aval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards. Mainly fair weather can be expected over the most parts of the island. Fairly strong gusty winds at times up to 40 kmph and fairly cold weather can be expected over the island.

    . WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

    The low pressure area in the South Bay of Bengal to the South-east of Sri Lanka is likely to develop in to a depression during next 48 hours and to move North-northwestwards, towards Tamil-Nadu coast.Under the influence of the system the possibility for heavy rainfalls, sudden roughness associated with sudden increase of wind speed (up to 70-80 kmph) in the deep sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Trincomalee via Batticaloa and Pottuvilis high.Fishermen are advised not to venture into the deep sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Trincomalee via Batticaloa and Pottuvil (until 15th December).Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Hambanthota to Trincomalee via Pottuvil. Heavy showers can be expected at some places in the deep sea areas Winds will be North-easterly in the sea areas around the island and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. The sea areas to the east of the island can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph and the sea areas to the west of the island can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph. Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    The low pressure area in the South Bay of Bengal to the South-east of Sri Lanka is likely to develop in to a depression during next 48 hours and to move North-northwestwards, towards Tamil-Nadu coast.Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.Mainly fair weather can be expected over the most parts of the island.Fairly strong gusty winds at times up to 40 kmph and fairly cold weather can be expected over the island.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    12-Dec-2018

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   30           22           90           65           Mainly fair

    Batticaloa            29           23           90           75           Mainly fair

    Colombo              32           24           85           60           Mainly fair

    Galle      30           24           90           75           Mainly fair

    Jaffna    28           22           85           65           Mainly fair

    Kandy   28           19           95           75           Mainly fair

    Nuwara-Eliya     30           9              90           65           Mainly fair

    Ratnapura           32           22           95           70           Mainly fair

    Trincomalee       28           23           90           70           Mainly fair

    Mannar                29           24           80           65           Mainly fair

    « Plantation workers’ strike called off
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2