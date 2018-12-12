Mainly fair weather: but gusty winds in the Sea

The Department of Meteorology says that the low-pressure area in the South Bay of Bengal to the South-east of Sri Lanka is likely to develop into a depression during next 48 hours and move North-northwestwards, towards Tamil-Nadu coast.aval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards. Mainly fair weather can be expected over the most parts of the island. Fairly strong gusty winds at times up to 40 kmph and fairly cold weather can be expected over the island.

. WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

The low pressure area in the South Bay of Bengal to the South-east of Sri Lanka is likely to develop in to a depression during next 48 hours and to move North-northwestwards, towards Tamil-Nadu coast.Under the influence of the system the possibility for heavy rainfalls, sudden roughness associated with sudden increase of wind speed (up to 70-80 kmph) in the deep sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Trincomalee via Batticaloa and Pottuvilis high.Fishermen are advised not to venture into the deep sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Trincomalee via Batticaloa and Pottuvil (until 15th December).Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Hambanthota to Trincomalee via Pottuvil. Heavy showers can be expected at some places in the deep sea areas Winds will be North-easterly in the sea areas around the island and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. The sea areas to the east of the island can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph and the sea areas to the west of the island can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph. Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 12-Dec-2018

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 30 22 90 65 Mainly fair

Batticaloa 29 23 90 75 Mainly fair

Colombo 32 24 85 60 Mainly fair

Galle 30 24 90 75 Mainly fair

Jaffna 28 22 85 65 Mainly fair

Kandy 28 19 95 75 Mainly fair

Nuwara-Eliya 30 9 90 65 Mainly fair

Ratnapura 32 22 95 70 Mainly fair

Trincomalee 28 23 90 70 Mainly fair

Mannar 29 24 80 65 Mainly fair