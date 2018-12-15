December 15, 2018

tami sin youtube google twitter facebook

    Political & Current Affairs

    Naval and fishing communities are requested to be attentive about advisories

    December 15, 2018
    Naval and fishing communities are requested to be attentive about advisories

    . The deep depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal located near latitude 8.8N, Longitude 86.2E at 2330 hours on 14th December 2018 approximately 540 km east of Trincomalee. The system is very likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm during next 12 hours. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the deep and shallow sea areas off the coast extending from Batticaloa to Kankasanturai via Trincomalee today. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be attentive further about advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Northern, Eastern and North Central provinces. Several spells of showers will occur in Central province.Fairly strong gusty winds at times up to 50 kmph can be expected over the island and the wind speed can increase up to 60kmph in the Northern Province. Fairly cold weather can also be expected over the island.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

    The deep depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal located near latitude 8.8N, Longitude 86.2E at 2330 hours on 14th December 2018 approximately 540 km east of Trincomalee. The system is very likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm during next 12 hours. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the shallow and deep sea areas off the coast extending from Batticaloa to Kankasanturai via Trincomalee till 16th December 2018.The fishermen, who are in the warning areas, are advised to move to safer sea areas or return to the coast.

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area off coast extending from Potuvil to Kankasanthurai via Trincomalee. Heavy showers can be expected in the Eastern deep sea areas.Winds will be Northerly to North westerly in the sea areas around the island and wind speed will be 40-50 kmph in the eastern sea area and speed will be 30-40 kmph around the other sea areas of the island.The sea areas to the east of the island can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 70-80 kmph and the sea areas to the west of the island can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph.Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    The deep depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal located near latitude 8.5N, Longitude 87.4E at 1130 hours on 14th December 2018 approximately 670 km east-southeast of Trincomalee.The system is very likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm during next 24 hours.Naval and fishing communities are requested to be attentive about advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Northern, Eastern and North Central provinces. Several spells of showers will occur in Central province.Fairly strong gusty winds at times up to 50 kmph and fairly cold weather can be expected over the island.

        Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                           

    Date :

    15-Dec-2018

    City

    Temperature (0C)

    Relative Humidity (%)

    Weather

    Max

    Min

    Max

    Min

    Anuradhapura

    30

    22

    95

    65

    Showers or thundershowers at times

    Batticaloa

    28

    24

    95

    80

    Showers or thundershowers at times

    Colombo

    30

    23

    90

    55

    Mainly fair

    Galle

    31

    22

    90

    50

    Mainly fair

    Jaffna

    28

    23

    95

    75

    Showers or thundershowers at times

    Kandy

    28

    17

    95

    50

    Several spells of showers

    Nuwara-Eliya

    18

    8

    90

    45

    Several spells of showers

    Ratnapura

    30

    20

    95

    70

    Mainly fair

    Trincomalee

    28

    24

    95

    75

    Showers or thundershowers at times

    Mannar

    28

    26

    90

    75

    Several spells of showers
    « Sri Lanka reeling from upheaval ahead of New Zealand Tests Over 2,000 cops in Colombo for festive season »
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2