Naval and fishing communities are requested to be attentive about advisories

The deep depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal located near latitude 8.8N, Longitude 86.2E at 2330 hours on 14th December 2018 approximately 540 km east of Trincomalee. The system is very likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm during next 12 hours. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the shallow and deep sea areas off the coast extending from Batticaloa to Kankasanturai via Trincomalee till 16th December 2018.The fishermen, who are in the warning areas, are advised to move to safer sea areas or return to the coast.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area off coast extending from Potuvil to Kankasanthurai via Trincomalee. Heavy showers can be expected in the Eastern deep sea areas.Winds will be Northerly to North westerly in the sea areas around the island and wind speed will be 40-50 kmph in the eastern sea area and speed will be 30-40 kmph around the other sea areas of the island.The sea areas to the east of the island can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 70-80 kmph and the sea areas to the west of the island can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph.Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

