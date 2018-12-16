Prime Minister’s special statement: Vowed to kick start the development activities

Delivering a special statement after he was sworn in as the Prime Minister once again, Ranil Wickremesinghe expressed his gratitude to all citizens who demanded democracy in unison during Sri Lanka’s political crisis.The leader of the United National Party (UNP) was reinstated as Prime Minister during a swearing in ceremony before President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (16).

Addressing party supporters afterwards at Temple Trees, where a brief ceremony attended by UNP MPs was organized to welcome the new premier, Wickremesinghe said he will now be taking over duties as the prime minister and that the next step will be to name the Cabinet of Ministers.He said that unfortunately within the past couple of weeks the country’s journey forward and the development launched by his government came to a halt.

However, he vowed that the first thing they will look to achieve is to restore of normalcy in the country and once and kick start the development activities.Wickremesinghe also vowed that his government will strive to provide the people with better living conditions both economically and socially.