December 16, 2018

    Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as PM

    Leader of the United National Party (UNP), Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn-in Sunday for a fifth time as the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka.Mr. Wickremesinghe took oaths before President Maithripala Sirisena at the auspicious time of 11:16 today at the Presidential Secretariat.

    It is expected a new cabinet will be formed by Monday and a vote on account will be passed to provide for the required provisions until a budget for 2019 is formulated.

