December 22, 2018

    New Ministry Secretaries appointed

    New Secretaries who have been appointed for Ministries received their appointment letters from President Maithripala Sirisena , at the Presidential Secretariat, yesterday (21) .

    Hemasiri Fernando – Secretary to the Ministry of Defence
    S.M. Mohomad – Secretary to the Ministry of Postal Services & Muslim Religious Affairs
    V. Sivagnanasothy – Secretary to the Ministry of National Policies and Economic Affairs, Resettlement and Rehabilitation, Northern Province Development, Vocational Training, Skills Development and Youth Affairs
    Padmasiri Jayamanna- Secretary to the Ministry of Education
    R.M.D.B. Meegasmulla- Secretary to the Ministry of Justice and Prison Reforms
    J.J. Rathnasiri- Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration and Disaster Management
    B.M.S. Batagoda- Secretary to the Ministry of Power and Energy and Enterprise Development
    L.P. Jayampathi – Secretary to the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation
    N. Rupasinghe – Secretary to the Ministry of Megapolis and Western Development
    H.T.Kamal Padmasiri- Secretary to the Ministry of Internal and Home Affairs and Provincial Councils, Local Government

    J.A.Ranjith – Secretary to the Ministry of Plantation Industries

    A.P.G. Kithsiri – Secretary to the Ministry of Buddhasasana and Wayamba Development

    L.D. Senanayake- Secretary to the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs and Development of Dry Zones

    D.M.R.B. Dissanayake – Secretary to the Ministry of Mahaweli Development and Environment

    P.Suresh – Secretary to the Ministry of Hill Country; New Villages, Infrastructures and; Community Development

    H.M.Gamini Senevirathne- Secretary to the Ministry of Labour, Trade Union Relations and Social Empowerment

    K.D.N.R. Asoka- Secretary to the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Resettlement of long term displaced and Co- Operative Development.
    K.D.S. Ruwanchandra – Secretary to the Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Economic Affairs, Livestock Development , Irrigation and Fisheries and Aquatic Resources
    Ravindra Hewavitharana – Secretary to the Ministry of Public Enterprise Development, Upcountry Heritage and Kandy City Development

    W.H. Karunarathna – Secretary to the Ministry of Lands and Parliamentary Reforms
    M.Y.S. Deshapriya – Secretary to the Ministry of National Integration, Official Languages, Social Progress and Hindu Religious Affairs
    K.P. Bernard Wasantha Silva- Secretary to the Ministry of Housing, Construction and Cultural Affairs

    S.T. Kodikara- Secretary to the Ministry of Development Strategies, International Trade, Science, Technology and Research
    W.A. Chulananda Perera- Secretary to the Ministry of Telecommunication, Digital Infrastructure Facilities, Foreign Employment and Sports
    Wasantha Perera- Secretary to the Ministry of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine
    M.M.P.K.Mayadunne – Secretary to the Ministry of Town Planning, Water Supply and Higher Education

    Siri Hettiarachchi – Secretary to the Ministry of Tourism Development and Christian Religious Affairs.

    R.P. Ariyasinghe – Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

    Parakrama Dissanayake – Secretary to the Ministry of Ports, Maritime Affairs and Southern Development
    Sunil Hettiarachchi – Secretary to the Ministry of Highways and Road Development and Petroleum Resources Development.

