New Ministry Secretaries appointed

New Secretaries who have been appointed for Ministries received their appointment letters from President Maithripala Sirisena , at the Presidential Secretariat, yesterday (21) .

Hemasiri Fernando – Secretary to the Ministry of Defence

S.M. Mohomad – Secretary to the Ministry of Postal Services & Muslim Religious Affairs

V. Sivagnanasothy – Secretary to the Ministry of National Policies and Economic Affairs, Resettlement and Rehabilitation, Northern Province Development, Vocational Training, Skills Development and Youth Affairs

Padmasiri Jayamanna- Secretary to the Ministry of Education

R.M.D.B. Meegasmulla- Secretary to the Ministry of Justice and Prison Reforms

J.J. Rathnasiri- Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration and Disaster Management

B.M.S. Batagoda- Secretary to the Ministry of Power and Energy and Enterprise Development

L.P. Jayampathi – Secretary to the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation

N. Rupasinghe – Secretary to the Ministry of Megapolis and Western Development

H.T.Kamal Padmasiri- Secretary to the Ministry of Internal and Home Affairs and Provincial Councils, Local Government

J.A.Ranjith – Secretary to the Ministry of Plantation Industries

A.P.G. Kithsiri – Secretary to the Ministry of Buddhasasana and Wayamba Development

L.D. Senanayake- Secretary to the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs and Development of Dry Zones

D.M.R.B. Dissanayake – Secretary to the Ministry of Mahaweli Development and Environment

P.Suresh – Secretary to the Ministry of Hill Country; New Villages, Infrastructures and; Community Development

H.M.Gamini Senevirathne- Secretary to the Ministry of Labour, Trade Union Relations and Social Empowerment

K.D.N.R. Asoka- Secretary to the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Resettlement of long term displaced and Co- Operative Development.

K.D.S. Ruwanchandra – Secretary to the Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Economic Affairs, Livestock Development , Irrigation and Fisheries and Aquatic Resources

Ravindra Hewavitharana – Secretary to the Ministry of Public Enterprise Development, Upcountry Heritage and Kandy City Development

W.H. Karunarathna – Secretary to the Ministry of Lands and Parliamentary Reforms

M.Y.S. Deshapriya – Secretary to the Ministry of National Integration, Official Languages, Social Progress and Hindu Religious Affairs

K.P. Bernard Wasantha Silva- Secretary to the Ministry of Housing, Construction and Cultural Affairs

S.T. Kodikara- Secretary to the Ministry of Development Strategies, International Trade, Science, Technology and Research

W.A. Chulananda Perera- Secretary to the Ministry of Telecommunication, Digital Infrastructure Facilities, Foreign Employment and Sports

Wasantha Perera- Secretary to the Ministry of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine

M.M.P.K.Mayadunne – Secretary to the Ministry of Town Planning, Water Supply and Higher Education

Siri Hettiarachchi – Secretary to the Ministry of Tourism Development and Christian Religious Affairs.

R.P. Ariyasinghe – Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Parakrama Dissanayake – Secretary to the Ministry of Ports, Maritime Affairs and Southern Development

Sunil Hettiarachchi – Secretary to the Ministry of Highways and Road Development and Petroleum Resources Development.