New Ministry Secretaries appointed

New Secretaries who have been appointed for Ministries received their appointment letters from President Maithripala Sirisena , at the Presidential Secretariat, yesterday (21) .
Hemasiri Fernando – Secretary to the Ministry of Defence
S.M. Mohomad – Secretary to the Ministry of Postal Services & Muslim Religious Affairs
V. Sivagnanasothy – Secretary to the Ministry of National Policies and Economic Affairs, Resettlement and Rehabilitation, Northern Province Development, Vocational Training, Skills Development and Youth Affairs
Padmasiri Jayamanna- Secretary to the Ministry of Education
R.M.D.B. Meegasmulla- Secretary to the Ministry of Justice and Prison Reforms
J.J. Rathnasiri- Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration and Disaster Management
B.M.S. Batagoda- Secretary to the Ministry of Power and Energy and Enterprise Development
L.P. Jayampathi – Secretary to the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation
N. Rupasinghe – Secretary to the Ministry of Megapolis and Western Development
H.T.Kamal Padmasiri- Secretary to the Ministry of Internal and Home Affairs and Provincial Councils, Local Government
J.A.Ranjith – Secretary to the Ministry of Plantation Industries
A.P.G. Kithsiri – Secretary to the Ministry of Buddhasasana and Wayamba Development
L.D. Senanayake- Secretary to the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs and Development of Dry Zones
D.M.R.B. Dissanayake – Secretary to the Ministry of Mahaweli Development and Environment
P.Suresh – Secretary to the Ministry of Hill Country; New Villages, Infrastructures and; Community Development
H.M.Gamini Senevirathne- Secretary to the Ministry of Labour, Trade Union Relations and Social Empowerment
K.D.N.R. Asoka- Secretary to the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Resettlement of long term displaced and Co- Operative Development.
K.D.S. Ruwanchandra – Secretary to the Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Economic Affairs, Livestock Development , Irrigation and Fisheries and Aquatic Resources
Ravindra Hewavitharana – Secretary to the Ministry of Public Enterprise Development, Upcountry Heritage and Kandy City Development
W.H. Karunarathna – Secretary to the Ministry of Lands and Parliamentary Reforms
M.Y.S. Deshapriya – Secretary to the Ministry of National Integration, Official Languages, Social Progress and Hindu Religious Affairs
K.P. Bernard Wasantha Silva- Secretary to the Ministry of Housing, Construction and Cultural Affairs
S.T. Kodikara- Secretary to the Ministry of Development Strategies, International Trade, Science, Technology and Research
W.A. Chulananda Perera- Secretary to the Ministry of Telecommunication, Digital Infrastructure Facilities, Foreign Employment and Sports
Wasantha Perera- Secretary to the Ministry of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine
M.M.P.K.Mayadunne – Secretary to the Ministry of Town Planning, Water Supply and Higher Education
Siri Hettiarachchi – Secretary to the Ministry of Tourism Development and Christian Religious Affairs.
R.P. Ariyasinghe – Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Parakrama Dissanayake – Secretary to the Ministry of Ports, Maritime Affairs and Southern Development
Sunil Hettiarachchi – Secretary to the Ministry of Highways and Road Development and Petroleum Resources Development.