LANKA PARTICIPATES IN THE DELHI DCWA INTERNATIONAL BAZAAR

The Seva Vanitha group of the High Commission of Sri Lanka in New Delhi participated in the annual Delhi Commonwealth Women’s Association (DCWA) International Bazaar held at the PSOI Lawns in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi on 3 December 2018. Diplomatic missions of the Commonwealth member countries based in New Delhi and local entrepreneurs participated in this International Bazzar.

This year, garments and Ceylon tea were sold at the Sri Lanka stall. In addition, the most significant attraction was the sale of Sri Lankan hoppers. Freshly cooked Sri Lankan hoppers were served to the visitors by chefs from the Sri Lanka Residence and Crowds were queuing up to taste this traditional Sri Lankan food.

More than 30 countries participated in the bazaar this year with their products such as garments, foods, chocolates and beverages, displaying them in more than 100 stalls set up inside the bazaar premises. Performers from different diplomatic missions took part in cultural shows — traditional dances, fashion shows — depicting their own cultural heritages.

The International Bazaar is the largest annual fundraiser of the DCWA. A substantial amount of funds, required for running its Medical Centre, free Play Group and Centre for Children with Special Needs, was generated on this day. This Bazaar is one of the much awaited events of the year and has become an annual feature on the Delhi Social calendar with the robust participation of the Diplomatic Corps and the International Community.