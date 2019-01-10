ITN NEEDS COMPLETE REVAMP - MINISTER

The Independent Television Network (ITN) is a ‘den of thieves’ and the best way to reform the institution is to operate it as a “public broadcasting service,” Finance and Mass Media Minister Mangala Samaraweera told Parliament yesterday.The minister was making a ministerial statement in response to a question by JVP Leader Anura Dissanayake.

“I am aware of the situation of the ITN since 1994. Almost all of the ITN workers have their own private agency and they receive commissions whenever they give an advertisement, teledrama or film to the ITN. The ITN has 358 agencies registered under it. We tried to stop these irregularities,” said Samaraweera.

The minister said the unrest at the ITN was resolved through negotiation on Tuesday. He said a meeting between Media Ministry Secretary and ITN Chairman Thilaka Jayasundara and Advisor to the President and Defence Ministry Secretary Hemasiri Fernando was held and the problems were settled.

He said the workers who involved in the protest had disturbed the duties of the institution and had prevented its daily income. “The reputation of the institution was damaged. The ITN topped in television ratings in the past, but using it as a trumpet of the Government with people like Mahinda Abeysundara who used filthy language, affected its credibility. We changed that situation when we took over it four years ago,” the minister added.