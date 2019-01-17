PM to open Sabaragamuwa medical faculty today

The new medical faculty of the Sabaragamuwa University will be opened today as the country’s tenth medical faculty, by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.This is a fulfilment of the 2016 budget proposal as the government proposed to establish three new medical faculties – at Sabaragamuwa, Wayamba and Moratuwa universities - with the aim of strengthening medical education in the country.

In line with the opening of the new medical faculty in the Batuhena, Kuruvita area, Ratnapura Hospital will be converted to a Teaching Hospital today.The University Grants Commission will enroll 75 students based on 2017 Advanced Level results to the Sabaragamuwa medical faculty today.

The government has allocated Rs. 2 billion for the Sabaragamuwa University to establish the medical faculty in the 2018 budget proposal.Prof. Nirmali Wickremasinghe will be the Dean of the new faculty.

Medical faculties at Wayamba and Moratuwa Universities will also be opened in due course. Under this move, Kalutara General Hospital and Kuliyapitiya Base Hospital are being upgraded as teaching hospitals. With the establishment of three new medical faculties, medical faculties would be available in eight provinces of nine in the country.